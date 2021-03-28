Green UPS Market Insights By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2019-2026

Green UPS Market Is Anticipated To Boost By Growing Environmental Concern And Increasing Demand For The Clean And Renewable Energy Sources – Deep Market Insights by Top Key Players Eaton Corporation PLC, Emerson Network Power Inc., Cyber Power Systems Inc. and others

Product Overview

An uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is a device which supplies continuous electricity to computer whenever there is a power cut or shortage of electricity. It saves the computer from any internal or external damage. UPS saves the data from getting erased by providing continuous supply of electricity. The increasing demand for electrical energy worldwide leads to increasing development of green UPS. The green UPS can be powered by the solar panels. Therefore it saves the extra energy from consumption. It has advanced thermal designing and monitoring system. These devices reduce the power consumption up to 75% in comparison to traditional UPS. In the conventional UPS, a lot of energy is wasted in the transformer in the form of heat which increases the operational cost. The major advantage of using green UPS is that it reduces the heat generation in the system which is a benefit related to environmental concern. The green UPS technology saves large amount of electrical energy which is lost in the form of heat.

Key Players

Eaton Corporation PLC, Emerson Network Power Inc., Cyber Power Systems Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Tripp Lite, Socomec, Numeric, Falcon Electric Co., General Electric Co., Numeric Power Systems, Rittal Corporation, Smart Power Systems

Market Size and Forecast



The global green UPS market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2018-2027. It is expected to attain substantial market size by 2027. The growing environmental concern and increasing demand for the clean and renewable energy sources is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The global green UPS market can be segmented on the basis of KVA (Kilovolt-Ampere) rating, application and UPS technology. On the basis of KVA (Kilovolt-Ampere) rating, it is sub-segmented into Less Than 1 KVA UPS System, 1 KVA – 5 KVA UPS System, 5 KVA – 20 KVA UPS System, 20 KVA – 60 KVA UPS System, 60 KVA – 200 KVA UPS System and above 200 KVA UPS System. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into data centers, IT networks/ infrastructures, telecommunications and service sector. Data center is anticipated to be the largest sub-segment of the application on the account of increasing usage of the UPS in the various end-users such as financial services, healthcare, and insurance. On the basis of UPS technology, it is sub-segmented into standalone, online and line-interactive.

By region, global green UPS market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North-America is anticipated to hold largest market share for the green UPS. This is attributed to the increasing computing activities in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region on the account of rising environmental concern which is leading to acceptance of the green UPS in the region.

Global green UPS market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:



North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The rising environmental concern coupled with energy saving attribute of green UPS is a major growth driver for the global green UPS market during the forecast period. The development of cloud computing is anticipated to increase the data consumption in the IT industry, which results in high usage of green UPS. The financial benefits associated with the usage of green UPS is also a major growth driver. The rapid industrialization across the various regions is increasing the pollution worldwide. This is anticipated to increase the demand for green UPS. The green UPS also reduces the carbon dioxide content in the atmosphere. Additionally, continuous voltage fluctuations are other key factors that are driving the global green UPS market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global green UPS market in the following segments:



By KVA (Kilovolt-Ampere) Rating:

Less Than 1 KVA UPS System

1 KVA – 5 KVA UPS System

5 KVA – 20 KVA UPS System

20 KVA – 60 KVA UPS System

60 KVA – 200 KVA UPS System

Above 200 KVA UPS System

By Application:

Data centers

IT Networks/ Infrastructures

Telecommunications

Service sector

