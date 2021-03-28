Growth of Date Fruits in Middle East Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025
The date fruit market in Middle East region is segmented based on nature, forms and variety. Nature (organic and conventional), forms (raw and processed) and variety (Deglet Noor, Medjool, Barhi, Ajwa, Fard and Zahidi among other varieties) are the major focus areas considered while analyzing and defining the penetration of date fruit cultivation in different countries around the Middle East region. In 2018, the conventional date fruits dominated the Middle East date fruit market with the maximum share in terms of revenue. Based on estimation, the segment occupied 69.5% share. However, increasing demand for organic dates or untreated dates, high production of specific dates paired with government initiatives to enhance the agricultural sector as well as date industry of the region would help the segment to grow at a faster rate of 4.27% during the forecast period (2019-2025).
This report studies the Date Fruits Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Date Fruits market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
The proliferation of tourism sector in the region, favorable climatic conditions and religious sentiments attached to the date fruit, have remarkably scaled up the potential for the industry leading to numerous companies foraying into its cultivation. Moreover, being the leading exporter of date fruit and growing demand for date on account of associated nutritional benefits have further stimulated the market potential.
Furthermore, accredited to extensive exports of processed date fruits and spur in its demand in the form of pickles, jams, candies, syrup, bakery products and other derivatives in contrast to raw or fresh dates have positively impacted the market for processed dates in the region. Hence, in 2018, processed date fruits held a prominent share of 55%, followed by raw dates. The processed date market in the Middle East region was evaluated at US$ 7,571.4 million in 2018 and is projected to witness reasonable CAGR of 2.78% during the forecast period. In addition, raw dates on account of surging demand during fasting period; Ramadan, is expected to grow at a reasonable CAGR during the analyzed period 2019-2025.
Moreover, growing preference of date fruits can also be witnessed among different varieties such as Deglet Noor, Barhi, Medjool, Ajwa, Fard, Zahidi and others would further derive the overall consumption of date fruit in the Middle East region. With more than 1,500 dates available in the market, Deglet Noor occupies the prime share. With more than 50% of the production being undertaken in Tunisia, it held around 34% share in GCC countries production share. Based on estimation, respective segment is projected to generate revenue of US$ 2,976.6 million by 2025 displaying stable CAGR of 2.15% during the forecast period. The surging production and consumption trend along with increasing exports of date fruits by countries such as Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia have flourished the date fruit industry tremendously in the Middle East region thereby contributing towards the continuous growth prospects. Furthermore, strong competitiveness, flourishing tourist footfall and growing demand for date fruit among tourists to taste the flavor of staple fruit, is further helping the market to grow strongly. In the Middle East region, numerous date festivals are conducted to boost the fruit industry in the region, this has tremendously contributed towards the growth of the respective sector in the region. In addition, spur in product development, RandD activities and dramatic uptake of technological advancements in processing techniques, paired with investments by major peers and government initiatives have significantly contributed in prospering the date fruit market in the Middle East region. However, the rising prices of date fruit on account of fluctuation in climatic conditions and low yields attributed to lack of research, spread of pests such as red palm weevil and marketing constraints are the major challenging factor for the growth of date’s fruit market in the Middle East region.
The Middle East date fruit market stood at US$ 7,514.4 million in 2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$ 9,135.2 million by 2025. Egypt dominates the market in the region, followed by Saudi Arabia, Oman and UAE.
Also, for better understanding of date fruit penetration in the Middle East region, detailed analysis has been done for different countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Oman and the rest of Middle East. The rest of Middle East includes countries such as Iran, Iraq, and Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia and others. In 2018, Egypt dominated the Middle East date fruit market, accounting for 72.3% share. Egypt is among the largest producer of date fruit in the world ahead of Iran and Saudi Arabia. Government initiatives undertaken to boost date fruit market in the country, has bolstered the growth of the market among the Egyptian population. For instance, in 2017, as part of a technical cooperation project for the development of the value chain for date fruit, new training program got completed in Egypt’s Siwa, al-Wahat al-Bahareya and the New Valley. In addition to this, project agreement was signed with Egyptian ministries of agriculture, industry and trade. It was launched during the Second Dates Festival in Siwa in 2016, in coordination with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. It has been anticipated that that these improvements would lead to increasing Egypt’s foreign currency reserves and creating new job opportunities in the country. Saudi Arabia, Oman and UAE followed Egypt to be the next leading market for date fruit in the Middle East region with 15.3% and 5.5% and 4.4% share respectively. Numerous companies have earmarked their presence in the Middle East date fruit market. Some of the major players include Al Foah, Al Barakh, Hadiklaim Date Growers Cooperative, Maghadi Dates, Haifa Dates, Kingdom Dates, Sharjah Dates, Sahara Dates, Emirates Dates and Al Mohammadia Dates Company. With an objective to enhance their product portfolio, these players have adopted various strategies to increase production of date fruit in their farms and factories.
In terms of volume, total consumption of date fruit in the Middle East region accounted to 13,994.3 tones. The consumption of date fruit in the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecasted period, to reach 15,638.9 tons by 2025. Egypt dominates the market in the region, followed by Saudi Arabia, Oman and UAE
