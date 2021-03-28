HOSPITALS AND CLINICS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Hospitals and Clinics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2022” reports to its database.

Hospitals and Clinics:

Executive Summary

Hospitals And Clinics Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hospitals and clinics market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the hospitals and clinics market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global hospitals and clinics market report to 2022 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

•Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

•Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the hospitals and clinics market. This chapter identifies the different products covered in the report and basic definitions.

•Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the hospitals and clinics industry supply chain.

•Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global hospitals and clinics market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

•Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

•Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth, and market share comparison by region.

•Segmentation – This section contains the market value (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments in the market.

•Global Macro Comparison – The global hospitals and clinics market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the hospitals and clinics market size, percentage of GDP, and average hospitals and clinics market expenditure.

•Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa), and China and the USA.

•Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global hospitals and clinics market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

•Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

•Market Background – This section describes the healthcare services market of which the hospitals and clinics market is a segment. This chapter includes the global healthcare services market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, and regional and country analyses for the healthcare services market.

•Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

•Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Markets Covered:

By Service Type: Hospitals, Clinics

By End User- Gender: Female, Male

By Expenditure: Public, Private

Companies Mentioned: National Health Service, Kaiser Permanente, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, DaVita Inc., Universal Health Services, Inc.

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

This report describes and evaluates the market for hospitals and clinics globally. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.

The global hospitals and clinics market reached a value of nearly $3,693.4 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% since 2014.The global hospitals and clinics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% to nearly $5,381.6 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from emerging markets growth, health insurance reforms, and technological advances. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access and vaccination programs and improved sanitation. Going forward, population, aging, increased healthcare access, economic growth and increased lifestyle diseases will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are government regulations and budget limitations.

The hospitals and clinics market in this report is segmented by type into hospitals, and clinics. The hospitals market accounted for the largest share of the hospitals and clinics market in 2018 at 84.1%. The clinics market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The hospitals market in this report is further segmented into general hospitals, specialized hospitals and mental hospitals. The general hospitals segment was the largest segment in the global hospitals market in 2018 at 87.7%.

North America is the largest market for the hospitals and clinics, accounting for 38.9% of the global market. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing regions in this market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.51% and 14.48% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.7% and 12.8% respectively.

The global hospitals and clinics market is highly fragmented, with large numbers of small players. The top ten competitors in the global hospitals and clinics market made up 6.9% of the total market in 2018. Major players in the market are the National Health Service, Kaiser Permanente, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, DaVita Inc., Universal Health Services, Inc., Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Health System.

The global healthcare services market, of which the hospitals and clinics market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $6707.3 billion in 2018, having grown at a CAGR of 7.6% since 2014. It will grow at a CAGR of 9.3% to nearly $9581 billion by 2022. The hospitals and clinics market was the largest segment in the global healthcare services market in 2018, accounting for 55% of the healthcare services market. Physicians and other health practitioners was the second largest segment in the global healthcare services market in 2018, accounting for 21% of the healthcare services market, which was worth $1,429.5 billion globally and has grown at a CAGR of 7.2% during the historic period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The top opportunities in the global hospitals and clinics market will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $1,366.4 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The hospitals and clinics market size will gain the most in China at $406.7 billion. Hospitals and clinics market-trend-based strategies include the deployment of cloud-based EHRs (Electronic Health Records), adoption of big data analytics solutions, and adoption of mobile and IoT technologies. Player-adopted strategies in the hospitals and clinics industry include improvement of treatment procedures, and construction of new medical centers.

To take advantage of these opportunities, The Business Research Company among a number of other strategies recommends the hospital and clinics companies to consider adopting cloud-based electronic health records, focusing on personalized medicine, and collaborating for value-based healthcare.

