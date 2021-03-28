Investment Management Software Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Investment Management Software Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Investment Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Investment (portfolio) management software is a type of tools to paper-free investment management activities. And the Investment management software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.

Investment management software is mainly used for three applications: SME, Large Enterprise, Personal Use, Others. And Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 92% of the global total in 2016.

The global Investment management software average pricing is influenced by the global trend because of competition and downstream cost controlling. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The Investment management software sales will reach about 2392 Million USD in 2017 from 1214 Million USD in 2013 all around the world.

The global Investment Management Software market is valued at 2390 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 4520 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Misys

SS&C Tech

SimCorp

Eze Software

eFront

Macroaxis

Dynamo Software

Elysys

S.A.G.E.

TransparenTech

Riskturn

SoftTarget

ProTrak International

PortfolioShop

Beiley Software

Quant IX Software

Quicken

OWL Software

Vestserve

APEXSOFT

Avantech Software

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SME

Large Enterprise

Personal Use

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Investment Management Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Investment Management Software

1.2 Classification of Investment Management Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Investment Management Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Investment Management Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On-premises

1.2.4 Cloud-based

1.3 Global Investment Management Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Investment Management Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 SME

1.3.3 Large Enterprise

1.3.4 Personal Use

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Investment Management Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Investment Management Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Investment Management Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Investment Management Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Investment Management Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Investment Management Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Investment Management Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Investment Management Software (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Misys

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Investment Management Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Misys Investment Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 SS&C Tech

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Investment Management Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 SS&C Tech Investment Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 SimCorp

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Investment Management Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 SimCorp Investment Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Eze Software

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Investment Management Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Eze Software Investment Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 eFront

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Investment Management Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 eFront Investment Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Macroaxis

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Investment Management Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Macroaxis Investment Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Dynamo Software

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Investment Management Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Dynamo Software Investment Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

