Kidney Stone Extraction Balloon Market Strategy and Growth Factor Report By 2027 | Boston Scientific Corporation

Kidney stone extraction balloon is a surgical device intended for the expansion of ureteral strictures before the kidney stone extraction process via ureteroscopy. Kidney stone extraction balloon is composed of a balloon-like structure at the tip and used for enlarging a narrow passage in the ureter or other related parts. Kidney stone extraction balloon is inserted in a deflated position and upon proper location, is inflated, and subsequently removed deflated. Kidney stone extraction balloon is equipped with a guide-wire that has to be placed in the ureter. In addition, followed by the dilation of stricture, the guide wire remains in position. The kidney stone balloon catheters are available based on the size of the balloon and shape. The inflation of kidney extraction balloon is done with sterile water and air is often neglected as it may cause the balloon to float, and presence of salinity in water may cause deflation process to become complex due to the blockage in inflation channel with crystals.

Kidney Stone Extraction Balloon Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of global kidney stone extraction balloon market is generally driven by increasing prevalence of kidney stones among the population. For instance, according to the estimates of National Kidney Foundation (NKF) in the late 2000s, approximately one in ten people is suffering from kidney stones, nearly 8.8% of total population is carrying kidney stone in U.S. alone, and approximately 19% are men and 9% are women. In addition, other factors such as rising incidence of high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity in the general population, may increase the likelihood of developing kidney stones, and thereby, boost the growth of kidney stone extraction balloon market. However, factors such as high cost of the instrument coupled with the high cost of the procedures are hampering the market growth of kidney stone extraction balloon. Furthermore, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and scarcity of skilled professionals may result in impeding the growth of kidney stone extraction balloon market.

Kidney Stone Extraction Balloon Market: Segmentation:

The global kidney stone extraction balloon market can be segmented on the basis of material type, filler type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of material type global kidney stone extraction balloon market can be segmented as:

Nylon

Silicone

Others

On the basis of filler, global kidney stone extraction balloon market can be segmented as:

Liquid

Air

On the basis of end user, global kidney stone extraction balloon market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dialysis Clinics

On the basis of region, global kidney stone extraction balloon market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Kidney Stone Extraction Balloon Market: Overview

The kidney stone extraction balloon market is likely to show tremendous growth during the forecast period. The kidney stone extraction balloon catheters are mainly designed for treating strictures of the ureter. They function by providing a uniform and effective dilatation in the nephrostomy tract. Moreover, the majority of kidney stone extraction balloon is made up of silicone to reduce the friction between the balloon surface and internal body parts. The kidney stone extraction balloon market is witnessing a rapidly evolving technology scenario, leading to development of unique and innovative products.

Kidney Stone Extraction Balloon Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, kidney stone extraction balloon market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest market share, followed by Western Europe, primarily due to increasing prevalence of kidney stone disorders. In addition, rising awareness among physicians, and conducive reimbursement policies are driving the growth of kidney stone extraction balloon market in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to increasing R&D expenditure by the government, increasing health care insurance policies, and large population base is fuelling the growth of kidney stone extraction balloon market. However, the regions such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are expected to show stagnant growth during the forecast period owing to the lack of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and the dearth of skilled professionals.

Kidney Stone Extraction Balloon Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global kidney stone extraction balloon market are Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Coloplast Ltd., Cook Medical, Inc., iVascular SLU, Med Pro Medical B.V., NuAngle, Teleflex Incorporated, and many others.