Linear Voltage Regulators Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2018 – 2028

Global Linear Voltage Regulators Market: Overview

With the constant innovations in electronic components and tremendous industrialization, the demand for the more efficient devices is increasing rapidly to deliver a proper voltage and current supply to the industries. The production of electronic components is increasing very rapidly nowadays, and linear voltage regulators are one of them. The industries are increasingly demanding the linear voltage regulators for providing a constant DC output voltage. Also, the popularity of linear voltage regulators is expected to increase in the industrial applications as these regulators contain circuitry for maintaining the output voltage at the required value regardless of changes in load current or input voltage.

A linear voltage regulator is used for the maintenance of steady voltage levels. The resistance of linear voltage regulators varies as per the changes in load and delivers in a constant output voltage. By acting as a variable resistor, the linear voltage regulators adjust the network for the voltage divider and helps in maintaining an output voltage at a constant. Due to such benefits, the linear voltage regulators are used in electronic devices also the application of linear regulators in an integrated circuit (IC) form is very common.

Global Linear Voltage Regulators Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rapid increase in the manufacturing of the electronic components is a prime factor fueling the linear voltage regulators market. In addition to this, the manufacturers are focusing on constant product innovations to deliver industry-specific products for the voltage regulators. For providing industry-specific products, the manufacturers of the linear voltage regulators are altering products as per changing voltage, changing the current, and others this factor is resulting into the increasing demand for the linear voltage regulators. The industries including manufacturing, automotive, and others are increasingly demanding the linear voltage regulators as they are using the heavy-duty machinery which needs to be protected from the damages due to changes in voltage, currents, and others. In addition to this, availability of different types of linear voltage regulators such as programmable regulators, adjustable regulators, and others is another important factor resulting into the increasing applications of the linear voltage regulator across different industry verticals. On the other hand, uncertainty in the current fluctuations and higher prices on linear voltage regulators in developing countries are some of the significant restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Global Linear Voltage Regulators Market: Segmentation

The global Linear Voltage Regulators market is segmented on the basis of application, sales channel, and region.

Segmentation Based on Application:

Linear voltage regulators are used in different applications. The application segmentation includes the industry areas where the linear voltage regulators is used. The segmentation by application includes automation medical, automotive, energy and power management, smart grid technology, data processing, and others.

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the global linear voltage regulators market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation Based on Sales Channel:

On the basis of sales channel, the linear voltage regulators market is segmented into OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and aftermarket.

Global Linear Voltage Regulators Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global linear voltage regulators market includes ROHM Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Incorporated., Fortune, Exar, Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors N.V., MAXIM, Microchip, Diodes Incorporated, On Semiconductor, Linear Technology Corporation, API Technologies, Renesas, and others. Linear voltage regulators are continuously focusing on product innovations to sustain in the increasing global competition from the dominant players in this market. The manufacturers of linear voltage regulators are also more focused on increasing the production capacity so that they are able to increase sale and reach an untapped market.