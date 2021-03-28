Malt Ingredients Market Explosive Growth, Forecast And Value Chain-2023

Global Malt Ingredients Market – Overview:

Malt ingredients have witnessed a substantial growth rate over the last few years. The growth of the Malt Ingredients Market is anticipated to be driven by the various factors. Increasing massive growth of alcoholic beverages is expected to be the key factors for the increasing growth for malt ingredients. Among the alcoholic beverages, malt ingredients is used widely in the beer. Increasing beer production in the developing economies in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the sales of malt ingredients during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Apart from that, innovative products launched by the beer manufacturers are also positively impacting the growth of malt ingredients soon.

Malt ingredients offer decent flavor, color, sweetness, and low sucrose contents as a result the usage of the product is not restricted to the alcoholic beverages products. Malt ingredients are used massively as a raw material in the bakery products especially for the biscuits and cakes. Moreover, malt ingredients are used extensively in the infant formula & baby food which in turn accelerates the sales of malt ingredients during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global malt ingredients market:

Global Malt GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

GrainCorp (Australia)

Simpsons Malt Ltd. (U.K)

Malteurop Groupe S.A. (U.S.)

Boortmalt (Belgium)

Muntons PLC (U.K)

Soufflet Group (France)

Ireks GmbH (Germany)

Global Malt Ingredients Market – Segments

Global malt ingredients market has been divided into raw material, form, application, and region

Based on Raw Material: Barley, Wheat, Rye, and others

Based on Form: Dried, Fresh, Instant and others

Based on Application: Alcoholic Beverages, Baked Foods, Cereal Products, Confectioneries, Drink Mixes, Pharmaceuticals and others

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

Global Malt Ingredients Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Malt Ingredients Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among all the region, Europe is estimated to account for the major market proportion in the year of 2017. The region is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The major factors responsible for the growth of Europe malt ingredients market are increasing massive growth of alcoholic beverages especially the beer. Among the European countries, Western Europe shows high attractiveness among the manufacturers of malt ingredients due to the huge production of beer. However, Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a maximum growth rate during the forecast period of 2017-2023. The growth of the malt ingredients market in Asia Pacific region is attributed to the various factors. Increasing massive sales of alcoholic beverages in the developing economies such as China, India is the significant factor for the rising growth of malt ingredients during the forecast period.