Micropipette Puller Market Professional Study and Research Report 2018-2028

Micropipette are tools utilized in the laboratory to transfer small amounts of liquid. Micropipette are most used biology, pharmaceutical, chemistry, forensic and new drug discovery laboratory, among others. Various types of micropipette are used in everyday experiments and they need customization for performing different types of procedures. Glass micropipettes are multipurpose probing tools that find applications in a variety of fields, including cell physiology, scanning probe microscopy, and micro-manipulation. Glass micropipettes can be fabricated either by chemical etching or by a physical technique called pipette pulling.

Micropipette puller is used in fabricating micropipettes, the micropipette puller enables attaining independent control of pipettes taper, bend-angle, tip diameter and also enables to maintain the theoretical derivation between the pipette shape and the pulling parameters. Micropipette puller consist of pipette heating system, the electronic controls of the micropipette puller and the mechanical motion stages. The micropipette puller first heat the glass and softens it so as to pull it from both the end. The micropipette puller pulls the glass until it separates at the middle of the tube and created two tapered ends. By using the micropipette puller it gets easy to maintain the temperature and other parameters for maintaining the appropriate diameters of the taper and tip of the micropipette.

Micropipette Puller Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global micropipette puller market is projected to be driven by increased clinical R&D funding by governments and pharmaceutical players toward the diagnosis of contagious diseases and development of novel therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases. Several clinical procedures and techniques such as western blotting, protein assays, PCRs, immunosorbant assays and enzyme activity assays are widely used for the diagnosis of various diseases and research and development of therapeutic drugs leading to increase the demand for micropipettes. However, lack of skilled professional in underdeveloped countries is projected to be the restraining factor for the micropipette puller market growth during the forecast period. The high cost of the micropipette puller is hindering the growth of market.

Micropipette Puller Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Micropipette Puller market can be segmented on the basis of product type, filament type and end user geography.

Based on Product Type, the global Micropipette Puller market is segmented as:

Vertical micropipette puller

Laser micropipette puller

Programmable micropipette puller

Based on filament type, the global Micropipette Puller market is segmented as:

Loop filament

Horizontal band filament

Trough filament

Based on end user, the global Micropipette Puller market is segmented as:

Academic and research institutes

Biotech companies

Pharmaceutical companies

Contract research organization

Micropipette Puller Market: Overview

The global market for Micropipette Puller is estimated to grow as faster rate as the research institutes are focusing on new therapeutic drug discovery. The market players have launched several product types due to technological advancement. On the basis of product type the programmable micropipette puller is expected to generate highest revenue share in the micropipette puller market due to its design and digital programing system. The loop filament is used in many types of micropipette pullers and is expected to hold largest share in themicropipette puller market. By the micropipette manufacturing companies are hold significant market share in the global micropipette puller market.

Micropipette Puller Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Micropipette Puller market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is seeing strong growth in micropipette puller, as the presence of major players with in the region along with the increasing research institutes in region is boosting the overall market of micropipette puller. Europe is anticipated to be the second leading market for micropipette puller. Asia Pacific is projected to expand at an exponential growth rate during the forecast period owing to emerging economies, growing academic institutes, and increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology investments.

Micropipette Puller Market: Key Players

The global market for micropipette puller is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Micropipette Puller market are Tritech Research, Inc., Warner Instruments, Sutter Instrument Company, MicroData Instrument, Inc., American laboratorytrading, Inc., Science Products GmbH, Scitech Korea Inc. and others.