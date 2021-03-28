Military Airborne Simulation and Training Market – Emergence of System Stuff and Increasing Popularity

Military airborne simulation and training systems are developed to create a realistic environment to boost the readiness of airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance units. Extensive investment is being made to recreate aircraft flight environment to improve the situational awareness and readiness of aircraft pilots. The simulation and training facility is developed in such a way to create realistic, accurate, and informative representations of the aircraft characteristics and control handling qualities.

The optimization of the simulation environment is a learning process for the pilot to improve the overall situational awareness. Several types of devices are used in today’s aircraft flight simulation and training, such as Cockpit Procedures Trainer (CPT) and aerodynamic model for aircraft, to improve situational awareness. The market for the global military airborne simulation and training is estimated to witness a 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Training and simulation systems have been an integral part of aircraft operations. Military airborne simulation and training are developed to create realistic simulation capabilities and training systems to boost the readiness of airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance units. These training systems can enhance the readiness of the pilots, leading to improved situational awareness. Simulation and training system is a functional training system that combines all parts of human movement and re-creates aircraft flight environment in which the pilot training system is designed. However, there are some shortcomings in the military airborne simulation and training market, such as complexity of simulator systems, concerns with simulation training, and difficulty for OEMs to keep pace with the growing simulation industry.

The leverage of simulation environment has reduced the use of aircraft time considerably. Training is integrated with computer-aided engineering (CAE) and virtual cockpit to drive simulation and operate on aerodynamic performance parameters. Real-time flight environment parameters, such as engine sounds, hydraulics sounds, and equipment control configuration, are replicated in aircraft simulation. Aircraft manufacturers have begun to make simulation decks that compile realistic and extremely accurate aircraft characteristics and control handling qualities. Pilots can, then, train virtually in an exact environment during which they can expect to operate in reality. The performance of simulation and training environment requires referring to objects and details in the real world. The training consists largely of maneuvering the aircraft in close proximity to external objects and performing advanced maneuvers.

Segmentation:



The market is segmented based on region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the market in the future due to increasing demand for simulation for training, tactic analysis, and mission preparation. Asia Pacific is second to the North American market in military airborne simulation and training market due to increasing defense budgets of emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea. In addition to that, the rising R&D expenditure for defense simulation and training is estimated to bolster the market growth. Thus, the global military airborne simulation and training market is estimated to witness an approximately 5% CAGR during the period of 2017-2023.

Key Players:

CAE Inc

L3 Link Simulation and Training

Lockheed Martin

Airbus

FlightSafety International Inc

Thales Group

FRASCA International Inc

SIMCOM Aviation Training

ECA GROUP

AXIS Flight Training Systems GmbH

