OBD Telematics Market Analysis, Size, Status, Share and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2024

OBD Telematics is a technology of sending, receiving and storing information via telecommunication devices which can provide details of vehicle for consumer, with a OBD port in vehicles. OBD telematics is mainly composed of three parts: OBD terminal (hardware and plug-in OBD interface), software (mobile phone APP) and cloud platform. The OBD Telematics market is relatively concentrated; the revenue of top thirteen manufacturers accounts about 72% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe. OBD Telematics is a technology of sending, receiving and storing information via telecommunication devices which can provide details of vehicle for consumer, with an OBD port in vehicles. OBD telematics is mainly composed of three parts: OBD terminal (hardware and plug-in OBD interface), software (mobile phone APP) and cloud platform.

According to this study, over the next five years the OBD Telematics market will register a 10.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2420 million by 2024, from US$ 1330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in OBD Telematics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the OBD Telematics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

SIM Card Type

Wifi Type

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Repair Technicians

State Agencies

Vehicle Owners

Vehicle and Engine Manufacturers

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Delphi

Continental

Bosch

LG

Geotab

Danlaw

CalAmp

Automatic

Dash

Zubie

Xirgo Technologies

Mojio

Autonet.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global OBD Telematics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of OBD Telematics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global OBD Telematics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the OBD Telematics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of OBD Telematics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

