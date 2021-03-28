Precision Farming Market 2019 Business Statistics Focus Report Growth by Top Key Players, Application, and Region 2025

Recent Research and the Current Scenario as well as Future Market Potential of “Precision Farming Market in Global Industry: Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2019 “globally.

Global Precision Farming Industry was valued at USD 3.7 Billion in the year 2017. The Global Precision Farming Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.62% from 2018 to reach USD 10.26 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period due to growing demand of Precision Farming and developing agriculture sector in the region. At a country level, the U.S. and Canada in North America and China, India, and Japan in Asia-Pacific holds the notable Industry share and is projected to grow strongly in the coming.

Major market players in Precision Farming Industry are Deere & Company, AGCO Cop., AgSmarts Inc., Monsanto Company, Ag Leader Technology, Ag Leader Technology, Agribotix LLC, Raven Industries, Trimble Inc., AgJunction Inc., SST Development Group Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., and brief overview of 10 more companies is provided in the report.

The Precision Farming report further shares market intelligence in relevance with few more valuable aspects of the market such as regulation scenario, supply chain analysis, patents and standards, regional overview and more. While entailing variety of information related to each of the segments, the study strives evaluate each segment on various parameters in order to offer crystal clear view of it to readers.

Market Segmentation:

The Precision Farming aims to categorize entire worldwide market into various segments for better understanding. This has been done based on numerous parameters including product type, service type, application, end use, technology, geographical region, etc. This provides detailed description of each segments which may help readers to understand the market into smaller parts of it. The study provides insights in relevance with several components of each segment including market share, revenue, past performance, growth drivers, future outlook and more.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

By Application

• Yield monitoring

• Crop scouting

• Field mapping

• Weather tracking & forecasting

• Inventory management

• Farm labor management

• Irrigation management

Global Precision Farming Market report has been developed through thorough primary research and credible secondary research as well as information sources. The report also features qualitative and quantitative examination by analysing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across significant points in the industry’s value chain. To conclude, the study related to Precision Farming Market enlists estimations and forecasts derived by team of expert analysts with the help of analytical methodology, historic data figures and wholistic perspective.

