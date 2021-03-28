Rapid RNA testing kits Market 2018-2028 Key Players- Zymo Research, Bioo Scientific, MP Biomedicals, LLC., ThermoFisher Scientific and Others

The objective of designing rapid RNA testing kits is to have high sensitivity with low cost, faster results and easy to use. Most of these rapid RNA testing kits give results in a short time frame (~1 hour). Some of the rapid RNA testing kits such as the TruTip Rapid RNA Kit by Akonni Biosystems, Inc. are available in different configurations specific to the viscosity of the sample used i.e. low viscosity and high viscosity. These rapid RNA testing kits are used for both research as well as for diagnosis of a number of infections and diseases. The rapid RNA testing kits act as point of care testing kits for infections such as HIV, Influenza and others.

The use of rapid RNA testing kits is very useful in regions where the pathology services are not well resourced as well as in low economic regions such as Africa. Initiatives of WHO to reduce the number of HIV cases globally support the growth of rapid RNA testing kits for HIV. Rise of other infectious diseases such as influenza is another concern that requires fast testing to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment. These rapid RNA testing kits generally use urine or blood samples. In some cases saliva is also used as sample source for rapid RNA testing kits.

The rapid RNA testing kits require to undergo regulatory approvals. FDA in North America regulates the rapid RNA testing kits in order to maintain quality of the products. In Europe the European Medicines Agency, CFDA in China, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan regulate the rapid RNA testing kits in their respective markets.

Rapid RNA testing kits Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in research in the biotechnology industry as well as rise in certain diseases and infections such as HIV and influenza drive the growth of the Rapid RNA testing kits market significantly. Ease of use of rapid RNA testing kits, as well as faster results is supporting the growing popularity of the rapid RNA testing kits market. Availability of low cost alternative methods may hinderer the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rapid RNA testing kits Market: Segmentation

The global Rapid RNA testing kits market is segmented by product type, end user and region:

Based on product type, the global Rapid RNA testing kits market is segmented into:

Adenovirus testing kits

Herpes Virus I testing kits

Influenza A & B

Others

Based on end user, the global Rapid RNA testing kits market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutions

Rapid RNA testing kits Market: Overview

Rapid RNA testing kits market is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2018-2028. Rapid RNA testing kits are used for research as well as for diagnosis. Rapid RNA testing kits generally can be categories based on the type of RNA being tested, such as adenovirus testing kits, Herpes Virus I testing kits, Influenza A&B testing kits and others. Based on the end user, Rapid RNA testing kits market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotech companies, diagnostic centers and academic & research institutes.

Rapid RNA testing kits Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global Rapid RNA testing kits market is segmented into eight key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding China, and Japan, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The Rapid RNA testing kits market in North America is expected to hold maximum market share in the global Rapid RNA testing kits market owing to the supportive healthcare system in the region. Rapid RNA testing kits market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace with the maximum CAGR over the forecast period due to strong and evolving government support towards research and healthcare in the region.

Rapid RNA testing kits Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Rapid RNA testing kits market are GeneBio Systems Inc., Akonni Biosystems, Inc., Zymo Research, Bioo Scientific, MP Biomedicals, LLC., ThermoFisher Scientific and others. The Rapid RNA testing kits market is fragmented market with a number of players in China and U.S. dominating the global Rapid RNA testing kits market.