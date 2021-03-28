Satellite Bus Industry by Application (Communication, Surveillance & Security, Earth Observation & Meteorology) Global Market Size Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Satellite Bus Industry was valued at USD 10.4 Billion in the year 2017. Global Satellite Bus Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to reach USD 17.09 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S. is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Major market players in Satellite Bus Industry are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus S.A.S., Boeing, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Orbital ATK Inc, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., China Academy of Space Technology, Ball Corporation, Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MDA), and other 12 conpanies brief information is provide in research report. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Satellite Bus Industry:

Strength:

Deployment of satellites as an increase in space investigation missions

Weakness:

Repair system and maintenance in space

Opportunities:

Implementation of technology in Satellite Bus

Threats:

Government Regulations and norms.

Satellite Bus Industry Segmentation:

By Size

• Small (1-500kg)

• Medium (501-2,500kg)

• Large (Above 2,500kg)

By Application

• Communication

• Surveillance & Security

• Earth Observation & Meteorology

• Scientific Research & Exploration

• Mapping & Navigation

• Others

By Subsystem

• Flight Software

• Attitude Control System

• Electric Power System

• Structures & Mechanisms

• Thermal Control

• Telemetry Tracking and Command (TT&C)

• Propulsion

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

