Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
his report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
— Structured data archiving (SDA) software moves data from custom-provided or commercially provided applications to an alternate file system or database management system (DBMS) while maintaining data access and referential integrity. Reducing the volume of data in production instances can improve performance and shrink batch windows. It can also reduce storage acquisition costs, facility requirements, environmental footprints and the cost of preserving data for compliance when retiring applications.
According to this study, over the next five years the Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud-based
On-premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Education
Manufacturing
Telecom & IT
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Metalogix
Delphix
OpenText
PBS Software
IBM
Gimmal
Informatica
Actifio
Oracle
Microsoft
DCSoftware (Arctools)
Dolphin
Micro Focus
Solix Technologies
ZL Technologies
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-based
2.2.2 On-premises
2.3 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 Education
2.4.3 Manufacturing
2.4.4 Telecom & IT
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement by Players
3.1 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Metalogix
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered
11.1.3 Metalogix Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Metalogix News
11.2 Delphix
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered
11.2.3 Delphix Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Delphix News
11.3 OpenText
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered
11.3.3 OpenText Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 OpenText News
11.4 PBS Software
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered
11.4.3 PBS Software Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 PBS Software News
11.5 IBM
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered
11.5.3 IBM Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 IBM News
11.6 Gimmal
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered
11.6.3 Gimmal Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Gimmal News
11.7 Informatica
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered
11.7.3 Informatica Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Informatica News
……Continued
