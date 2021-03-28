Reportocean.com “Global X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market [By Analysis Type (Element Detection, Contamination Detection, Density Estimation, and Empirical Formula Determination); By Application (Healthcare, Semiconductors, Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, and Others); and by Regions]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The Global X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market is anticipated to reach over USD 958.7 million by 2026.

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS), also known as Electron Spectroscopy for Chemical Analysis (ESCA). X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy is a quantifiable method which recognizes the chemical configuration of surfaces. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy uses photoelectric effect generated by x-rays. The electrons evicted by the sample surface in X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy comprise data about the electronic structure, atomic composition, chemical oxidation state, and morphology of the chemicals present on the sample surface.

Growing demand for safe and pure drugs, advanced medical research, advancement in technology, and minimal medication error are some of the major key drivers of the global X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market. In addition, government support and initiatives in order to generate consciousness regarding contamination level in medications & its formulations, research and developments and chemical scrutiny are anticipated to fuel the growth of the X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy is vital for studying the interfacial phenomena at the margins of gases and solids.

However, the lack of expert assets is one of the major restraint for the global x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market. Additionally, the swift rate of introduction of more technologically advanced and sophisticated products is adversely impacting the market growth.

The global X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market is segmented on the basis of analysis type, application, and geography.

On the basis of analysis type, the global x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market is segmented into element detection, contamination detection, density estimation, and empirical formula determination. In 2017, Element Detection is anticipated to dominate the market growth due to its diverse applications in the spectroscopy. On the basis of application, the global x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market is segmented into healthcare, semiconductors, electronics, aerospace, automotive, and others. In 2017, healthcare segment is estimated to dominate the global x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market. The healthcare segment includes studying cell/bacteria/tissue analysis, characterization of chemicals, antibody immobilization, and the study of proteins and peptides. The is dominance is attributed to strict regulatory authority necessities for minimal drug errors and the insignificant amount of contaminants in healthcare products. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure by people and advancement in technology such as hyphenated methods are boosting the growth of this segment.

North America dominated the x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market globally and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing application of XPS for drug safety and medical research, rising popularity of hyphenated technology, ongoing technological advancements and growing demand for spectroscopy in industrial and environmental industries are anticipated to fuel growth of this market over the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominated to global x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market during the forecast period, owing to developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies such as China and India.

Some major key players in global X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market include ThermoFisher Scientific, Scientica Omicron, ReVera Incorporated, STAIB Instruments, ULVAC Technologies, Inc., JEOL Ltd, Kratos Analytical Ltd, Evan Analytical Group (EAG), Intertek, and Mitsubishi Electric among others.

