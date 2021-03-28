Unsupported Single Coated Tape Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018-2028

Unsupported Single Coated Tape: Introduction

An unsupported single coated tape is an unsupported mass of adhesive tape which has adhesive applied to its only one side of the carrier. The carrier used in unsupported single coated tapes can be paper, woven cloth, film, or foil. The most common examples of unsupported single coated tapes are carton tapes, masking tapes, and electric tapes, while most medical tapes are unsupported single coated tapes.

There are two most common types of unsupported single coated tapes that are available in the unsupported single coated tape market, viz., ordinary tapes and specialty pressure sensitive tapes. Ordinary types of unsupported single coated tapes are commonly used in a variety of end-use industries, such as paper & printing and automotive industry, whereas specialty pressure sensitive unsupported single coated tapes are widely used in the medical industry and electrical industry. Versatile industrial applications of unsupported single coated tapes are complementing the growth of the unsupported single coated tape market.

Unsupported Single Coated Tape Market Dynamics

Increasing growth of the healthcare industry is mainly supporting the growth of the unsupported single coated tape market, as unsupported single coated tapes are commonly used in the medical applications. A rise in the number of health-conscious consumers is triggering players in the unsupported single coated tape market to invest heavily in the medical industry, which is one of the most dominant trends in the unsupported single coated tape market.

Furthermore, adopting of advanced manufacturing technologies is expected to remain a popular trend among manufacturers in the unsupported single coated tape market. Manufacturers in the unsupported single coated tape market are making use of innovative materials as a carrier in unsupported single coated tapes to enhance the quality of unsupported single coated tapes. With the increasing demand for unsupported single coated tapes in the healthcare industry and electrical industry, the unsupported single coated tape market is attracting investors, which is marking healthy growth of the unsupported single coated tape market.

Unsupported Single Coated Tape Market Segmentation

The unsupported single coated tape market is broadly segmented according to the product type and end-user industries.

Based on the product type, the unsupported single coated tape market is segmented as:

Ordinary Tape

Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape

Based on the end-user industries, the unsupported single coated tape market is segmented as:

Medical

Electrical

Automotive

Aerospace

Hygiene

White Goods

Paper & Printing

Retail & Graphics

Building & Construction

Unsupported Single Coated Tape Market: Regional Outlook

Leading manufacturers in the unsupported single coated tape market have stronger presence in the developed regions such as North America and Europe. However, increasing growth of the healthcare industry in emerging economies is coaxing players in the unsupported single coated tape market to shift their focus towards developing countries. Additionally, stakeholders in the unsupported single coated tape market are investing in emerging markets, such as China and India, to leverage the manufacturing advantages in these countries.

Unsupported Single Coated Tape: Key Market Participants

Some of the leading manufacturers and distributors in the unsupported single coated tape market that are featured in the report include:

Avery Dennison

Berry Plastics

3M

Intertape Polymer

Nitto Denko

Essentra

American Biltrite

Mactac

Tesa

Scapa

Arkema (Bostik)

DeWAL Industries

Shurtape Technologies

Johnson & Johnson

CCT Tapes

Syntac Coated Products

Adhesives Research

Cantech

Lamart Corp

Coroplast Tape Corporation

Cardinal Health

Worthen Industries

Main Tape

Medline Medical

Adhesive Applications

McKesson

DYNAREX

