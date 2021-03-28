VIDEO GAME MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Video Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Game development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Activision Blizzard
Electronic Arts
GungHo
King
Microsoft
Nintendo
Sony
Take-Two Interactive
Tencent
Ubisoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Action
Shooter
Sports
Role-Playing
Adventure
Racing
Strategy
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
PC
Conneted TV
Tablet
Smartphone
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Game development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Video Game Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Action
1.4.3 Shooter
1.4.4 Sports
1.4.5 Role-Playing
1.4.6 Adventure
1.4.7 Racing
1.4.8 Strategy
1.4.9 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Video Game Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 PC
1.5.3 Conneted TV
1.5.4 Tablet
1.5.5 Smartphone
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Video Game Market Size
2.2 Video Game Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Video Game Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Video Game Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Video Game Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Video Game Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Video Game Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Video Game Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Video Game Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Video Game Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Video Game Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Activision Blizzard
12.1.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Video Game Introduction
12.1.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in Video Game Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development
12.2 Electronic Arts
12.2.1 Electronic Arts Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Video Game Introduction
12.2.4 Electronic Arts Revenue in Video Game Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Electronic Arts Recent Development
12.3 GungHo
12.3.1 GungHo Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Video Game Introduction
12.3.4 GungHo Revenue in Video Game Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 GungHo Recent Development
12.4 King
12.4.1 King Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Video Game Introduction
12.4.4 King Revenue in Video Game Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 King Recent Development
12.5 Microsoft
12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Video Game Introduction
12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Video Game Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.6 Nintendo
12.6.1 Nintendo Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Video Game Introduction
12.6.4 Nintendo Revenue in Video Game Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Nintendo Recent Development
12.7 Sony
12.7.1 Sony Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Video Game Introduction
12.7.4 Sony Revenue in Video Game Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Sony Recent Development
12.8 Take-Two Interactive
12.8.1 Take-Two Interactive Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Video Game Introduction
12.8.4 Take-Two Interactive Revenue in Video Game Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Take-Two Interactive Recent Development
12.9 Tencent
12.9.1 Tencent Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Video Game Introduction
12.9.4 Tencent Revenue in Video Game Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Tencent Recent Development
12.10 Ubisoft
12.10.1 Ubisoft Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Video Game Introduction
12.10.4 Ubisoft Revenue in Video Game Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Ubisoft Recent Development
Continued…..
