Wearable Pregnancy Devices Market 2018-2028 Top Key Players- Rubi Life LLC., Bloomlife, Nuvo Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V. & Others

Wearable Pregnancy Devices is a type of smart device which is used during the pregnancy period. Wearable pregnancy devices uses passive technology to track the movement of baby. Lifestyle modification before and during the pregnancy owing to increasing awareness will increasing the demand of wearable pregnancy devices. Various wearable pregnancy devices are available from the first day of pregnancy to labor. Wearable pregnancy devices have various features from home ultrasound to baby health monitors, Bluetooth enabled devices attached to the monitor and transmit data of the mother and the body to the smartphones. Wearable pregnancy devices track the progression of the development of baby. Wearable pregnancy devices can be used in hospitals as well as home care. Wearable pregnancy devices are easy to use, have low maintenance cost, durable, compact in size. Wearable pregnancy devices will reduces the risk of complication during pregnancy and costly hospitalizations. Use of technologically advanced products eradicated various complications and harmful incidents.

Wearable Pregnancy Devices: Market Dynamics

Rising awareness among the patients about the fitness and improvement in the lifestyle drive the market of wearable pregnancy devices market in the forecast period. Easy to use devices and require minimum effort to set up spur the market of wearable pregnancy devices in the near future. Innovation in the pregnancy gadgets and launch of new and advanced products will significantly drive the market in near future. Increasing disposable income is one among the factor towards the growth of wearable pregnancy devices market. Low awareness regarding the use of wearable pregnancy devices and benefits of using devices hinder the growth of wearable pregnancy devices especially in under developed economies.

Wearable Pregnancy Devices: Segmentation

The global Wearable Pregnancy Devices market is segmented on basis of product type, distribution channel and geography.

By Product Type Heart rate Monitoring Devices Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Real Time Contraction Tracking Devices Health Tracking Devices Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores E-Commerce



Wearable Pregnancy Devices: Overview

Advancement in the technology driven products used during the pregnancy and increasing awareness among the patients will significantly increase the demand of wearable pregnancy device which further drive the wearable pregnancy devices market in near future. Increasing government funding and awareness campaigns especially in the rural areas will rise the adoption which will drive the wearable pregnancy devices market in the forecast period. Increased research in developing wearable devices for medical oriented application designed for continuously monitoring patients and during daily life activities will increased the demand of wearable pregnancy devices.

Wearable Pregnancy Devices: Region-wise Outlook

The North America market for wearable pregnancy devices market holds the largest revenue share, rising adoption of new technology and increasing adoption of wearable technology significantly contribute towards the market growth of wearable pregnancy devices in North America. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global wearable pregnancy devices market, owing to increasing manufacture and increasing advancement in the technology of wearable pregnancy devices and government funding towards the health during pregnancy increases demand of wearable pregnancy devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth, due to increasing number of early adoption and innovations, increasing awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as India. China is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing number of local player and increasing product launch. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in wearable pregnancy devices market, owing to lack of adoption of new technology due to lack of awareness.

Wearable Pregnancy Devices: Key Players

Examples of some of the key service provider present in the global predisposition biomarkers market are Rubi Life LLC., Bloomlife, Nuvo Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Wave Hello, Bellabeat, Babypod, among others.