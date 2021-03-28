Wireless Pick to Light Market Analysis, Size, Status, Share and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2024

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Wireless Pick to Light Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2024”. In this Research Report provides primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Products, Types, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2024.

Get Free Sample Report PDF + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3146696

Pick to Light uses light devices mounted at item locations on flow rack, shelving, workstations or other storage media to guide operators to the correct product locations and quantities required to fill an order. Also commonly called pick-by-light or light-directed picking, in the right application Pick to Light systems increase pick rate productivity and order accuracy by reducing the walking and reading associated with paper-based or even other semi-automated picking approaches.

The key to Pick to Light is its simplicity. Operators scan a bar code license plate on a tote or shipping container to launch an order in their zone. Illuminated LEDs direct pickers to the right product location, and display the required unit quantity. After picking all pieces the operator confirms the completed activity, often by pressing a button on the device. They then proceed to the next illuminated location and repeat the process until all the necessary picks in their area are finished.

Pick to light includes indicators, sensors, light curtains, operator/maintenance interface (hmi), gateway, connection components, software and so on. And a pick to light system includes different numbers of hardware and software. So the price and the volume cannot be counted.

The growth of this market is propelled by the emergence of advanced automated warehouses, growth of the e-commerce industry, and globalization of supply chain network. Moreover, pick to light offers error-free and better productivity operations and enhanced labor utilization. The retail and e-commerce industry is expected to capture the largest share of the pick to light market owing to the requirement of fast and efficient distribution of goods in this industry.

Moreover, growing online shopping trend increases the use of pick to light systems in its warehouses for fast and accurate delivery of goods. Increasing competition among e-commerce companies has pushed them to offer same-day delivery and products at high discounts. Pick to light systems, along with other distribution center technologies, help expedite the order fulfillment process.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless Pick to Light market will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 146.4 million by 2024, from US$ 96.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Wireless Pick to Light business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Wireless Pick to Light market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Wireless Pick to Light value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Manual

Auto Guided

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Assembly & Manufacturing

Retail & E-Commerce

Pharma & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Daifuku

Honeywell Intelligrated

Lightning Pick (Matthews International)

Aioi-Systems

Atop Technologies

Banner Engineering

Hans Turck GmbH

ULMA Handling Systems

KFI

Falcon Autotech

FasThink

Voodoo Robotics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wireless Pick to Light market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wireless Pick to Light market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wireless Pick to Light players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wireless Pick to Light with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Wireless Pick to Light submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Enquire before buy or Country wise customization Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3146696

Thank you so much for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like Americas, APAC, Middle East and Africa, Southeast Asia, GCC Countries.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]