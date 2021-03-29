2027 Plasma Fractionation Market Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities led by CSL, GREEN CROSS, Grifols, Kedrion, Octapharma,PlasmaGen Biosciences, Sanquin

“Global Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of plasma fractionation market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global plasma fractionation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The plasma fractionation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Plasma Fractionation Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product ( Immunoglobulin, Albumin, Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Protease Inhibitors and Other Plasma Products ); Application ( Neurology, Immunology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology and Other Applications ); End User ( Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes and Other End Users ) and Geography

Plasma fractionation is a process of separating various components of blood plasma. The separated components are used for producing different therapeutic plasma products, which are capable of treating different medical conditions. Some of the commonly used plasma products are, immune globins, coagulation factors, abumins as well as inhibitors such as, Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) or Alpha-1 Proteinase Inhibitor (A1PI), Antithrombin III (AT-III) and C1 Esterase Inhibitor (C1-INH).

The plasma fractionation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing use of immunoglobulins in medical field and growing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, growing number of individuals with hemophilia are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The global plasma fractionation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plasma fractionation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global plasma fractionation market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented immunoglobulin, albumin, coagulation factor concentrates, protease inhibitors and other plasma products. The plasma fractionation market, based on application is segmented into, neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology and other applications. On the basis of end user, the global plasma fractionation market is segmented into, hospitals and clinics, clinical research laboratories, academic institutes and other end users.

The reports cover key developments in the plasma fractionation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from plasma fractionation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for plasma fractionation market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the plasma fractionation market.

The report also includes the profiles of key plasma fractionation market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

• Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

• Biotest AG

• China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

• CSL Limited

• GREEN CROSS CORP

• Grifols S.A.

• Kedrion S.p.A

• Octapharma

• PlasmaGen Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.

• Sanquin

