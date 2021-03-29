Aircraft maintenance is the overhaul, repair, inspection or modification of an aircraft or aircraft component. Maintenance may include such tasks as ensuring compliance with Airworthiness Directives or Service Bulletins.

Different MROs have introduced improvement processes to enhance aircraft efficiency and several are using new technological systems to gain additional upgrades and prepare for the bigger data requirements of next-generation aircraft.

In 2018, the global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.