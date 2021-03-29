Animal Auto-Immune Disease Therapeutics Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2016– 2026

Autoimmune disease can be termed as the diseases condition in which the body has a tendency to kill, or affect its own normal cells. In humans there are around 80 types of different auto immune diseases. Similar type of diseases are also observed in animals. Some of the popular autoimmune diseases in animals are Pemphigus Vulgaris, Autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA), dry eye, Addison’s disease, Canine inflammatory bowel disease, Canine systemic lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Allergies (a hypersensitive immune system) and others. There are several ways of treating the auto immune diseases in animals using various drugs and other therapies like surgeries and stem cell therapies. The drugs used in the treatment are just to reduce the symptoms associated with the specific auto immune disease.

Animal Auto-immune Disease Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing transfer of zoonotic diseases among immunosuppressed patient is a prime factor responsible for the increased awareness of the auto-immune disease among companion animals. High threat of HIV transfer from the animal source to a person with suppressed immunity, transfer of allergic components from companion animal to family members are also increasing the demand for diagnosis for autoimmune disease diagnosis among companion animal. The growing incidence of autoimmune diseases in livestock animal has decreased the quality of meat consumed especially in pharmaceutical manufacturing. . Moreover, the increasing focus on livestock health among African countries which are the main exporters of livestock is increasing the demand for autoimmune disease therapy. However limited therapy options for animals in the developing countries and lack of awareness is hindering the growth of animals autoimmune therapeutics market.

Animal Auto-immune Disease Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global Animal Auto-immune Disease Therapeutics Market has been classified on the basis of product type, disease indication, end user and geography.

Based on therapy type, the global Animal Auto-immune Disease Therapeutics Market is divided into following:

Corticosteroids

Azathioprine

Cyclosporine

Mycophenolate

Leflunomide

Cyclophosphamide

Levothyroxine

Folic Acid

Hydroxychloroquine

Chloroquine

Based on disease indication, the global Animal Auto-immune Disease Therapeutics Market is divided into following:

Hypothyroidism

Pemphigus Disease

Canine Lupus

Auto-Immune Hemolytic Anemia

Bullous Pemphigoid

Discoid Lupus Erythematosus (DLE)

Immune-related arthritis

Others

Based on animal type, the global Animal Auto-immune Disease Therapeutics Market is divided into following:

Companion Animal Dogs Cats Horse

Live Stock Animal Cattle Swine Poultry Fish Sheep



Based on the distribution channel type, the global Animal Auto-immune Disease Therapeutics Market is divided into following:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Animal Auto-immune Disease Therapeutics Market: Overview

Autoimmune disease treatment is gaining more attention owing to increased threat of zoonotic disease transfer among human. The growing incidence of zoonotic disease transfer is changing business operations of the animal healthcare industry as emergency care. The veterinary hospitals are offering a wide range of therapeutic services for companion animals. However, limited intervention by the government to promote the clinical diagnosis of animal, lack of effective molecular-based technologies to diagnose the autoimmune condition is curbing the growth of animal autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

Animal Auto-immune Disease Therapeutics Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global Animal Auto-immune Disease Therapeutics Market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa.North America leads the global Animal Auto-immune Disease Therapeutics Marketfollowed by Europe. This is due to the extent of awareness for the zoonotic disease transfer in the developed countries like U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., etc. Asia Pacific and Africa market are witnessing increased adoption of animal healthcare service especially for livestock animal owing to increasing demand for meat products in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. Moreover, the increasing threat of zoonotic disease transfer in livestock animal is expected to boost the demand of animal autoimmune disease therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Animal Auto-immune Disease Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global Animal Auto-immune Disease Therapeutics Market are Aratana Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Vet-Stem, Inc., Ambrx Inc., Taconic Biosciences, Inc., JBS United, Virbac, Eli Lilly and Company, Jaguar Animal Health Inc. and many more.