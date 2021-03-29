Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Application (Robot-assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis, and Others) Growth and Forecast 2024
The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is expected to reach a significant market share by 2025, while registering itself at a considerable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Artificial Intelligence has broad applications in the medical imaging industry the field of drug discovery. It carries out tasks that need human-like characteristics of perception and judgement for its application in healthcare frameworks. Advent of top-notch technology for discovery of sickness, for example, MRI scans, CT scans and picture archiving and communications (PAC) have empowered specialists to accomplish 60-70% more exact outcomes instantly. Development in clinical research and robotic personal assistants should drive artificial intelligence in healthcare market development. Developing application in the field of genomics and precision medicine will help customized medications altered to an individual patient’s need. Big data analytics applications in healthcare are developing at a considerable speed.
Application Outlook and Trend Analysis
On the basis of applications, drug discovery held more than 35% of the artificial intelligence in healthcare and is foreseen to witness a significant CAGR over the conjecture years. The industry share is ascribed to ability of artificial intelligence technology to perceive drug targets, and assume an essential part in drug discovery, design, recognizable proof and screening of molecules immediately and successfully.
Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
The United States artificial intelligence in healthcare market accounted for a significant share in 2016 and is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of top notch healthcare technologies, for example, big data analytics and supportive government activities will drive industry development. Government experts are empowering the utilization of data analytics through different activities and strategies to decrease cost and enhanced quality of healthcare services. UK is slated to drive the Europe market with target income set to exhibit tremendous growth over the forecast period.
Competitive Insights
The leading players in the market are AiCure LLC, iCarbonX, Pathway Genomics, Cyrcadia Health Inc, IBM Watson Health and Atomwise. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.
The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is segmented as follows-
By Application:
Medical Imaging & Diagnosis
Drug Discovery
Therapy Planning
Hospital Workflow
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Table of Content:
Global “Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market” Research Report 2019-2024
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare International and China Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis
Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market
Chapter 10: Development Trend of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry 2019-2024
Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare with Contact Information
Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Research Report