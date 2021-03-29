Automotive camera market to 2027 scrutinized in new research by Aptiv, Autoliv, Continental, Delphi Technologies, Gentex, Mobileye, OmniVision Technologies, Robert Bosch, STONKAM, Valeo Data Protection

The automotive camera can be described as on board camera, which captures the highest quality video to extend visibility for enhancing the safety of the driver. These cameras assist the driver for parking to assess vehicle performance night vision and to gather critical evidence which extracts meaningful data from the captured images to assist the driver.

The “global automotive camera market analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global automotive camera market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive camera market with detailed market segmentation by application, technology, vehicle type, view type and electric vehicle type. The global automotive camera market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive camera market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive camera market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global -Automotive camera market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The automotive camera market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as due to an increase in sales of automobiles and advancement of sensors used in cameras. Furthermore, rise in number of road fatalities is expected to stimulate the growth of the market. In addition, social factors such as a surge in awareness of road safety by the people and implementation of stringent road safety regulations by the government are anticipated to fuel the market growth. However, ongoing advancements in the camera technology along with large production output of the product are expected to lower price drastically, which is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Leading Key Players:

Aptiv

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Gentex Corporation

Mobileye

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STONKAM CO.,LTD

Valeo Data Protection

The global automotive camera market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, vehicle type, view type and electric vehicle type. Based on application type the market is segmented as park assist and adas.On the basis of technology the market is segmented as digital, infrared and thermal camera. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Based on view type the market is segmented as single view and multi camera system. Based on electric vehicle type the market is segmented as battery and hybrid electric vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive camera market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive camera market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive camera market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive camera market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive camera market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from automotive camera market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive camera in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive camera market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive camera companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

