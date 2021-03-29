Automotive Engine Management Sensors Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2017 to 2027

Automotive engine management sensors are devices which convert one form of energy into electric signal and enable engine electronic system to have an appropriate interface with the engine mechanical parts. Automotive engine management sensors enhance the engine efficiency by assisting in control of various parameters which affect the engine performance. There are multiple type of engine sensors available in the market, which capture various types of engine data. A mass airflow sensor is utilized for supply of information related to humidity, temperature and intake air volume. This information is then utilized for regulation of fuel supply in gasoline engines and regulate exhaust gas recirculation rate in case of diesel engine. Moreover, camshaft sensor determines the position of camshaft. This information is further utilized for initiating injection on sequential injection engines. Automotive Engine Management Sensors are usually subjected to random errors, such as vibration, electrical noise and heat. Furthermore, automotive engine management sensors are also employed for capturing the engine crankshaft position which further helps in determining the most economical fuel ignition timing of the vehicle. Automotive engine management sensors are the best alternatives for monitoring the engine performance, due to this they are extensively used along with actuators and ECU for capturing engine information and to improve the overall engine performance.

Automotive Engine Management Sensors Market: Dynamics

As the automotive industry moves to comply with the environmental regulatory norms in various regions of the world, various technological developments are shaping the future of the automotive engine management sensors market. Many newly developed automotive engine management sensors are introduced in the market, which monitor and capture various type of engine data and increase the efficiency of engine. This will increase the demand of automotive engine management sensors and supplement further expected growth of automotive engine management sensors over the assessment period. Moreover, with increasing focus on reducing the carbon dioxide emissions, mass airflow sensors become increasingly important for ensuring the optimum air fuel ratio to be supplied. This will further increase the demand of mass airflow automotive engine management sensors over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing number of transportation vehicles has led to rapid increase in the demand of automotive engine management sensors. This will further supplement the expected growth of the automotive engine management sensors market over the assessment period. Moreover, significant growth of the automotive engine management sensors market is expected due to the increase in focus on the driver safety without compromising on the performance of automotive systems. Low maintenance cost of electric automotive engine management sensors would supplement the expected growth of the automotive actuators market. Furthermore, automotive engine management sensors employed for regulating exhaust gas recirculation rate are trending in the market.

Higher initial cost of the advanced automotive engine management sensors act as a restrain in the expected growth of the automotive engine management sensors market. Moreover, increasing prices of vehicles may hamper the expected growth of the automotive engine management sensors market. With various new amendments regarding the air pollution act, the diesel car business is expected to have a sluggish growth, this will have negative impact on the expected growth of the automotive electronics market during the assessment period.

Automotive Engine Management Sensors Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the automotive engine management sensors market can be segmented into:

Mass Airflow sensors

Knock Sensors

Crankshaft sensors

Camshaft sensors

Pressure sensors

Temperature sensors

On the basis of Vehicle Type, the automotive engine management sensors market can be segmented into:

Passenger Cars

HCV

LCV

On the basis of Engine Type, the automotive engine management sensors market can be segmented into:

Diesel Engine

Gasoline Engine

Automotive Engine Management Sensors Market: Regional Outlook

There would be strong grounds for investments in automotive engine management sensors market in these regions, owing to the entry of many new participants in the North America and Asia Pacific region. Moreover, developing economies of the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, have introduced various reforms such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Automotive mission plan 2016-2026’ for strengthening the growth prospects of the automotive industry over the forecast period. Such initiatives would further promote the growth of the automotive engine management sensors market over the assessment period. Moreover, with new amendments by the European countries in emission norms would further increase the demand of automotive engine management sensors. The MEA region is expected to have sluggish growth of the automotive engine management sensors market on account of steady market demand in the GCC region.

Automotive Engine Management Sensors Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Infineon Technologies AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Delphi Automotive LLP.

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Denso Corporation

NGK Spark Plug’s Group

