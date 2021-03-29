Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 119 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

About one-third of the tissue market represents use “Away From Home,” in commercial and industrial settings such as office and government buildings, hotels, schools, airports, amusement parks, hospitals, highway rest stops – anywhere restroom and kitchen facilities are not in a private home.

According to the current market data, Asia-Pacific is the third largest market for away from home tissue and hygiene products in the world after North America and Europe. Countries, like China, Australia, Singapore, and India stood as the key source of demand for these products. The high demand from the market channels, such as hospitals and healthcare units, hospitality units, food businesses, and other businesses are driving the demand for away from home tissue and hygiene products in the region. The highest demand was recorded from environmental sanitation needs in restaurants, stores, public toilets etc. where hygiene products are provided widely for the customers.

The global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Kimberly-Clark

Georgia Pacific

Procter and Gamble

SCA Hygiene

Cascades Tissue Group

Wausau Paper

Sofidel Group

Clearwater Paper

Kruger Products

Hospeco

Fujian Hengan Holding

Market size by Product

Paper Napkins

Paper Towels

Wipes

Toilet Papers

Incontinence Products

Others

Market size by End User

Commercial

Food and Beverages

Hospitals and Health Care

Others

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

