Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017 to 2027 – FMI Prospect

Packaging plays a crucial role in extending the durability of goods. Biaxially oriented polyamide films are special structures which is made of polyamide resin, with high gas barrier and excellent tear and puncture resistance properties. It is especially used for frozen and vacuum packaging applications. The raw material used for producing biaxially oriented polyamide sheet is polycaprolaciam which is also known as nylon 6 or PA6. The material is melt and extruded out and made into films through vertical and horizontal stretching. Biaxially oriented polyamide films can be produced by both cast film process and blown film process with sequential and simultaneous orientation. Sequential process is expected to witness substantial growth due to high production rate, low cost and flexibility in the process while stretching. Additionally, biaxially oriented polyamide film is characterized by high quality printing, stiffness, strength, and excellent anti stretching technology.

Biaxially oriented polyamide films are used in various applications such as food industry, pharmaceutical, household products, electronics and printing & laminations. Among these, food packaging is expected to witness rich growth during the forecast period owing to growth in demand of frozen packaging, processed meat, cereals and cheese and dairy products packaging.

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films: Market Dynamics

Growing demand for flexible packaging due to the growth in pharmaceutical and food & beverages market are expected to be the major factors driving the consumption of biaxially oriented polyamide films over the forecast period. Additionally, high heat distortion temperature, good barrier to oxygen, chemicals and aroma substances, high flexibility and toughness, high transparency, thermoformability and mechanical strength are the properties of polyamide which are expected to fuel the demand of global biaxially oriented polyamide films market during the forecast period.

High shrinkage in molded section, high moisture absorption with dimensional instability, requires UV stabilization, mechanical and electrical properties influenced by moisture content, dissolved by phenols and subject to deterioration by strong acids and oxidizing agents are the major disadvantages of polyamide which are anticipated to hampers the growth of biaxially oriented polyamide films market over the forecast period.

Growing demand for balanced film with less shrinkage and better dimensional stability and increasing use of linear simultaneous stretching line technique are the emerging trend in global biaxially oriented polyamide films market over the forecast period.

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films Market: Segmentation

The global biaxially oriented polyamide films market can be segmented on the basis of product type and applications.

On the basis of product type, the global biaxially oriented polyamide films market can be segmented as:

LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type

Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

Sequential Stretching Type

On the basis of applications, the global biaxially oriented polyamide films market can be segmented as:

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Household Products

Electronics

Printing & Lamination

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films Market: Region-Wise Outlook

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to witness rich growth in biaxially oriented polyamide films market due to growth in demand for pharmaceutical and food packaging. North America, in particulars is expected to witness growth in biaxially oriented polyamide films market due to growth in construction sector. Japan is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to growing automotive industry and related industry in these region. Middle East and Africa is projected to support the growth of biaxially oriented polyamide films market over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization in upcoming years.

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global biaxially oriented polyamide films market include:

Changtian Plastic & Chemical Limited

THAIPOLYAMIDE CO., LTD.

DOMO Chemicals

Cangzhou Donghong Packing Material Co., Ltd.

Webpac

Green Seal Holding

KOLON Industries, Inc.

Shanghai Zidong Chemical Material Co., Ltd.

Unitika Ltd.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

