Cable Accessories Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017 – 2027 | Future Market Insights

Cable accessories are designed to connect cables and to insulate the conductor from direct contact to earth and to protect the cable from degradation and erosion caused by environmental stress, ultraviolet light and other medium as well. The cable accessories also provide strength to the cable to withstand environmental extremes and provide reliable service over long operating life in both underground as well as overhead installations. Cable accessories are an integral part of all installation and distribution network of cable. These accessories are used to connect two cable even with different insulation material. Earlier paper insulated cable were used for cable of low and medium voltage, where these days the insulation which are completely polymeric type are preferred. But, the pre-installed paper insulated type of cables contribute a significant portion of underground network in many countries. So to connect the old paper insulated cables with polymeric insulation cables ‘transition joint technology’ is used. This cable accessories are used to connect different insulation materials as well as different cable constructions i.e. from three-core to single core. These accessories includes joints & terminations, link boxes, cable repair sleeves, stripping tool, etc. The joints and terminations are further classified on the basis of the voltage of the cable i.e. LV (low voltage) joints & terminations, HV (high voltage) Joints & Terminations, MV (medium voltage) joints & terminations and EHV (Extra-High Voltage) Joints & Terminations.

Cable Accessories Market:Market Dynamics

The main factor behind the growth of the cable accessories market is the growing use of polymeric insulation cable and need of connection with the paper insulation cable. Rising awareness among people concerning the need to use better technology for better results will also contribute towards the growth of this market. Another factor promoting the growth of the cable accessories market is increasing demand for reliable technology with long operating life due to increasing focus of companies on decreasing operational cost by increasing the quality. Apart from this, cable accessories have become an integral component of the installation and distribution of cables in different industries etc. and hence, the increasing rate of urbanization growth and expansion of industries will also contribute towards the growth of the global cable accessories market.

However, lack of awareness amongst general population can act as a restraint to the growth of the global cable accessories market. The current trend to use better technology and equipment to get better results will increase the demand for cable accessories during the forecast period.

Cable Accessories Market:Market Segmentation

On the basis of voltage, the cable accessories market can be segmentedas follows:

LV (low voltage) accessories

MV (medium voltage) accessories

EHV (Extra-High Voltage) accessories

On the basis of end use industry, the Cable Accessories Market can be segmentedas follows:

Railways

Electric Power Industry

Construction Industry

Power transmission Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Others

On the basis of the type, the cable accessories market can be segmentedas follows:

Joint & terminations

Din Lugs And Connectors

Heat Shrink Shapes

Cable Accessories Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is estimated to show a significant growth in the cable accessories market, where India and China contributes a high market share as compared to other countries of this region. Increasing industrialization, urbanization and implementation of new technology and in-house capacity of production are some of the reasons expected to contribute to China and India high market share in this region. Where, North America holds a major share in the global cable accessories market, following North America are Europe and Latin America. Europe and North America are projected to emerge as major consumers owing to the extensive applications of cable accessories in industrial and non-industrial sectors.

Cable Accessories Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Cable Accessories Market are:

ABB Group

nkt cables group GmbH

Nexans S.A.

Prysmian Group

Taihan Electric Wire Co. Ltd

Südkabel GmbH

PFISTERER Holding AG

Brugg Kabel AG

Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt. Ltd. (YCAPL)3

