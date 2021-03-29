Carbon Nanotube Market 2019 Benefits, Forthcoming Developments, Business Opportunities & Future Investments to 2023

Global Carbon Nanotube Market 2019 research report added byMarketResearchFuture.com to its vast repository provides important statistics and analytical data to give a complete understanding of the Market.

Carbon Nanotubes Market Insights:

Carbon Nanotubes are a nascent technology which is gaining traction across various end-use industries due to its features such as the ability to bolster mechanical and tensile strength while remaining lightweight. A high amount of research and development has been going into the potential for applications of CNT in various industry verticals, thus facilitating rapid growth. Unrealized potential of this market is likely to boost its demand and create various opportunities for growth over the forecast period 2017 to 2023

Market Research Future’s report on carbon nanotubes indicates a high CAGR during the review period. With the global nanocomposites market expected to value $8.2 billion by the end of 2023, the market for CNT is also expected to grow proportionally.

Prestigious Players:

Arry International Group Limited

Nanocyl SA

Showa Denko K.K

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Thomas Swan & CO. Ltd

NanoLab Inc

Kumho Petrochemical

Nanoshel LLC

OCSiAl

Latest Industry News:

Jiaxing Huang, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Northwestern University has found a new method which uses an affordable solvent named cresol to prepare disperse CNT at higher concentrations than is usual. The findings indicate that the material has the potential to transform into a thick paste, then a freestanding gel before transitioning into a dough that can be kneaded for molding into desired shapes.

NASA is developing CNT technology for use in analyzing extra-terrestrial samples. Patterned nanotubes have been used to operate as electron emitters in a new instrument for the above-mentioned purpose. CNT technology is also being developed for a coating that absorbs stray light, which will protect sensitive instruments from contamination.

Segmentation:

The global carbon nanotube market has been segmented by type, method, end-use industry and region.

Based on type, the market has been divided between single-walled carbon nanotube (SWCNT) and multi-walled carbon nanotube (MWCNT).

Based on method, the market has been broadly segmented to include arc discharge, laser ablation, chemical vapor deposition, and high-pressure carbon monoxide.

Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, automotive, energy, sports, and others.

Based on region, the global CNT market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia- Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa

Regions:

The Asia-Pacific accounts for nearly 45% of the total Carbon Nanotubes Market with countries such as India, China and Japan leading market growth for the region. There is a strong presence of many market leader in the Asia-Pacific and the existence of electrical & electronic and automotive industries which are strong motivators for robust growth of the CNT market in this region.

North America follows, the Asia Pacific’s lead with the second largest market share. This is due to the presence of rapidly growing aerospace & defense industry in the region. Moreover, the high demand for automotive and the presence of major automotive manufacturers in this region facilitate rapid growth of the CNT market.

Growing industrialization has made Latin America a region to watch, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa are expected to see growth primarily in rapidly developing Middle Eastern countries which have increasing construction activities, thus motivating market growth.

