Cloud Professional Services Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection to 2025

This report studies the cloud professional services market. Cloud professional services market refers a combination of capabilities including consulting/technical skills and functional knowledge.

An increased number of cloud solutions from various vendors have created a complex cloud environment. Cloud customers are struggling with integrating and managing applications, workloads, cloud stacks, and other facets of the shift to cloud. They are spending heavily on consultants and system integrators to educate, plan, and implement their cloud environments.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Deloitte

Wipro Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Accenture plc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell Inc. (EMC)

KPMG International

Capgemini S.A.

HCL

IBM

Tata Group

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

CGI Group Inc.

Market by Product Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Market by Application:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Government

Education

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Professional Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Professional Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

