Connected Health Market as per Specialist with technological Innovation and worldwide Trends is segmented on the basis of type and application

The global connected health market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as, M-Health Services, M-Health Devices and E-Prescription. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as, monitoring, diagnosis & treatment, wellness & prevention, and other applications.

Connected health refers to a term which involves the use of wireless and digital services for better health management of patients. These services are mostly designed as per the changing needs of a patient. Some of the frequently opted means of connected health include, telehealth, remote patient monitoring tools, wearable technology, secure messaging tools, and mobile apps.

Increasing adoption of mobiles and other wireless technology is expected to fuel the growth of the connected health market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising adoption of mhealth methods in emerging countries are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the market.

The “Global Connected Health Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by type, applications and geography. The global connected health market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading connected health market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. athenahealth, Inc.

2. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

3. Medtronic

4. Boston Scientific Corporation

5. Omron Healthcare, Inc.

6. Cisco Systems, Inc.

7. SAMSUNG

8. McKesson Corporation

9. GENERAL ELECTRIC

10. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global connected health market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The connected health market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the connected health market in the coming years, owing to rising adoption of mHealth solutions and supporting government initiatives in the United States. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, due to rising awareness regarding the benefits of digital means for monitoring health.

The report analyzes factors affecting connected health market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the connected health market in these regions.