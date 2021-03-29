Dental Surgical & Diagnostic Devices Market is Supposed to Register an All-Time Double-Digit CAGR of 11.2% During Forecast 2018-2023

Market Scenario

Dental surgical and diagnostic devices are the medical devices used for the diagnosis and the treatment of the dental problems. Increasing prevalence of dental problems, rising geriatric population, development in the dental surgical and diagnostic devices drive the global market. Moreover, changing lifestyle and increasing consumption of drugs contributes to the growth of the market. However, high cost of the devices may hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market is expecting a sound growth at a health CAGR of 11.2% during the forecasted period.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market are

3M (US)

A-dec Inc. (US)

Carestream Health (US)

Danaher (US)

American Medicals (US)

Dentsply Sirona. (Germany)

Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc. (Liechtenstein)

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co LLC (US)

PLANMECA OY (Finland)

Midmark Corp. (US)

KaVo Kerr (US)

GC Corporation (Japan)

DCI (US).

Segmentation

The global dental surgical & diagnostic devices market is segmented into product types, application and end users.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type: CAD/CAM systems, dental chairs, dental radiology devices, CBCT scanners, scaling units, dental lasers. CAD/CAM systems is further segmented into full in-lab systems, stand-alone scanners, and chair-side systems. Dental radiology devices are sub-segmented into Phosphor Storage Plates (PSP), digital x-ray, accessories, dental imaging devices.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into bone abnormalities, cysts, fractures, reconstructive postmortem dental profiling, and comparative dental identification.

And based on end users the market is segmented into dentists, hospitals, and others.

Regional Analysis

America dominates the global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market owing to the presence of the huge geriatric population and continuously increasing patient number. According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (2016), in America, 80% of the adults aged 20 – 64 years have dental cavity or tooth decay. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2015), 50% American adults aged over 30 have periodontal diseases. Furthermore, high spending on healthcare and well-developed infrastructure have also help in the growth of the market. Europe holds the second position in the global market followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to the presence of the huge opportunities, rising population base, increasing awareness about the dental care, and oral health hygiene, and continuously increasing demand. However, the Middle East and Africa accounts for the least market share.

The global dental surgical & diagnostic devices market is experiencing extreme competition due to major companies are focusing on the development of new and advances devices to overcome the disadvantages of present available devices. Some major has adopted strategies of acquisitions and strategic alliances for the growth of the market.

3M is the American multinational company focuses on the manufacturing and distribution of the number of different products. The company manufacture number of products such as dental and orthodontic products, medical products, personal protective equipment, electronic materials, and many more. Filtek, Clinpro, ESPE Peridex, Protemp Plus, and Scotchbond.

Carestream Health, headquartered in Canada, is one of the largest corporations in Canada and involved in manufacturing of the different dental surgical and diagnostic devices such as radiology department products, medical printing products, healthcare it products.

