E-Series Glycol Ether Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2023

E-series Glycol Ethers are versatile compounds used in multiple products and industries. The biodegradable nature of these chemical solvents makes them more attractive to the eco-friendly based industries and their manufacturers. The property of e-series glycol ethers such as high boiling point and low molecular weight makes these solvents stable when used as intermediates. The increasing demand of e-series glycol ethers in paints and coating industry on account of high biodegradability in waste water treatment plants is expected to expand the market appreciably across the developed as well as developing regions around the globe. These chemical solvents when kept under manufacturers directed conditions properly; they do not present any health risk to humans or animals. These chemical solvents are extensively used in printing inks and chemical intermediates manufacturing units as well.

E-series Glycol Ether Market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Many multi-national companies are concentrating towards new product advances in e-series glycol ether. Moreover, the many advantageous properties of e-series glycol ether are exploited in the field of painting and coating industry now and then. New uses for e-series glycol ether derivatives are discovered on account of on-going R&D activities which is expected to drive the e-series glycol ether market rapidly.

At present the global e-series glycol ether market is observing vibrant growth on the back of rising demand of good solubilizing paints and coatings in oils and organic solvents in the market. Advances in paints and coatings industry in the past few years and growing e-series glycol ether applications are projected to drive e-series glycol ether market during the forecast period.On the basis of regional platform, global e-series glycol ether market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.On account of increasing demand for water based coatings, North America is panned to observe substantial e-series glycol ether market growth due to rising e-series glycol ether usage. North America is expected to be followed by Europe in terms of consumption due to expanding e-series glycol ether requirements in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand and positively impact e-series glycol ether market growth over the forecast period on account of increasing e-series glycol ether application for printing inks, cosmetics and pharmaceutical processes. Due to multiplying e-series glycol ether uses in growing end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, personal care and cosmetics, paints and coating, Asia Pacific is budding as regional e-series glycol ether and its derivatives consumption market.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global E-series Glycol Ether market includes the following segments:

By Type

EGPE (ethylene glycol propyl ether)

EGBE (ethylene glycol butyl ether)

EGBEA (ethylene glycol butyl ether acetate)

Others

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Cleaners

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region

Global E-series Glycol Ether Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers & Challenges

The rising demand for e-series glycol ether and its by-products for various processes in pharmaceutical, cosmetics and coating industries are expected to drive the market rapid over the forecast period. On account of increasing technological advancements, the application of e-series glycol ether in paints and coating industries is anticipated to contribute to the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Striking properties such as great solubility in oils and organic compounds, inherent biodegradability, high flash point along with good viscosity control in waterborne resins and low evaporation rate is estimated to contribute significantly towards the market attractiveness of e-series glycol ether over the forecast period. Additionally, the application of e-series glycol ether in aerosol paints, adhesives, dyes, de-greasers and many more products make e-series glycol ethers attractive to wide range of industry manufacturers thus, expanding the range of use of e-series glycol ether products market around the world. Moreover, increasing environmental awareness is calling for increased demand of eco-friendly products and physical & chemical properties enabling e-series glycol ether to break down within hours as soon as coming in contact with moisture air or aquatic environment by photolysis reaction is estimated to make e-series glycol ether appealing to eco-friendly based market manufacturers.

However, the properties of some types of e-series glycol ethers such as ethoxyethanol and methoxyethanol have been proven to be toxic for humans with complications during childbirth. Such factors are estimated to lower the demand for these glycol ethers among the manufacturers. Furthermore, the limitations hosted by the government regulations in Canada and European Union for restricted use of e-series glycerol ethers in consumer products is predicted to behave as a restraining factor in the growth of e-series glycerol ether market.

Key Players

Shell Chemicals

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemicals

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Huntsman Corporation

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Sasol Ltd

LyondellBasell Chemical Company

India Glycols Limited

