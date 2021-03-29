Emesis Bags Market 2018-2028 Key Players- MarketLab, Inc., Everfaith International (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Hartwell Medical Corporation.

A emesis bag, also called as a sickness bag, vomit bag, or disposal bag is provided to passengers on board long haul transport such as airplanes, boats and buses to collect and retain vomit in the event of motion sickness. The first airsickness bag was invented by Gilmore Schjeldahl in 1949 for the Northwest Orient Airlines.

Emesis Bags Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing long haul travel such as air travel, railways, and buses coupled with the development of infrastructure is the prime driver of the market. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization, Civil Aviation Statistics of the World and ICAO staff estimates, the number of air passengers, was 3.9 billion in 2017. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), passenger load factor grew at its highest value of all times of 80.4% in the year 2017. The number of city connections grew more than 18,200 in 2016, which is about 500 more than in 2015. The growing tourism sector is an indirect driver of the market. For example, in 2017, foreign tourist arrivals in India was 10.2 million which expanded to 2.1 million in 2018 an increase of 10.1 %.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7541

However, the development of advanced designed and larger aircraft with greater passenger comfort have reduced the events of motion sickness. However, the growing alternative and secondary uses of emesis bags as a general purpose containers for waste collection is driving a faster market growth of the global emesis bags market. Innovative uses of emesis bags as photographic mailing envelopes, urinals or fecal collection and retaining devices, as a advertising space by airlines, is contributing to the growth of the emesis bags market.

Product development especially the inclusion of super absorbable material and seals to avoid leakage of contents is expected to drive a larger market adoption of the global emesis bags market.

Emesis Bags Market: Segmentation

To gain a bird’s eye view of the global emesis bags market, the report is segmented on the basis of material of construction, application area, distribution channels and region.

Based on the material of construction, the global emesis bags market can be segmented as,

Paper

Plastic

Based on the application area, the global emesis bags market can be segmented as,

Transport Air Transport Road Transport Water Transport

Medical

Other

Based on the patient, the global emesis bags market can be segmented as,

Pediatric

Adult

Based on the distribution channels, the global emesis bags market can be segmented as,

Online Stores

Retail

Others

Emesis Bags Market: Overview

The global market for emesis bags is a high volume low value fragmented market dominated by large number of companies. The fragmented market is driving a large pressure on pricing resulting in small manufacturers dotting the scene. The manufacturers of developing regions with poor regulatory and inspections are driving additional pressures on advanced products owing to lower production cost. The market trends include a definite shift in favor of developing regions of Asia Pacific, such as India and China.

Emesis Bags Market: Regional Wise Outlook

The global emesis bags market can be classified into the following region: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America, led by the U.S., is expected to account for the largest share in the global emesis bags market, owing to the large air travel and medical uses, large healthcare expenditure, and large per capita income in the region.

The Asia Pacificemesis bags market excluding Japan is projected to expand and dominate the scene in the near future, owing to the growing healthcare and tourism sectors. For example, the domestic China air travel passenger market grew at a historic largest incremental volume, with a record 37 million larger passenger journeys in 2016 than in 2015.

China and India are anticipated to account for the major share of the Asia Pacificemesis bagsmarket growth. Germany, France and the U.K., are projected to be the largest drivers of the Europe emesis bags market. TheEurope emesis bags market is expected to benefit by the large airline sector of Europe. The Middle East and Africa Emesis bags market is anticipated to be dominated by the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7541

Emesis Bags Market: Market Participants

Some of the major vendors operating in the global emesis bags market are MarketLab, Inc., Everfaith International (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Hartwell Medical Corporation, Dynarex, Primacare Medical and others.