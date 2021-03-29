Eye Melanoma 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023
This report analyzes the global eye melanoma market by site (sclera, retina, uvea), by diagnosis (eye exam, imaging, biopsy), treatment (radiation therapy, laser treatment, surgery), end user (hospitals & clinics, academic institutes); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global eye melanoma market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% during the forecast period.
The major players in global eye melanoma market include:
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.)
• GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.)
• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
• TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)
• Siemens AG (Germany)
• Analogic Corporation (U.S.)
• Optovue, Incorporated (U.S.)
• NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (Canada)
• Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)
• ZEISS (Germany)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Republic of Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Kuwait
Qatar
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
On the basis of site, the global eye melanoma market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Sclera
• Retina
• Uvea
On the basis of diagnosis, the global eye melanoma market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Eye Exam
• Imaging
• Biopsy
On the basis of treatment, the global eye melanoma market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Radiation Therapy
• Laser Treatment
• Surgery
On the basis of end user, the global eye melanoma market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Hospitals & Clinics
• Academic Institutes
Research Methodology
Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
