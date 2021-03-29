Foundry Service Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Taiwan Semiconductor, Global Foundries, United Microelectronics, Samsung and more…
Foundry Service Market
Foundry, a business model of the semiconductor industry, specializes in semiconductor wafer manufacturing, and is commissioned by other IC design companies instead of their own designs. The Americas accounted for the major market share due to the increasing production of foundry services in the region. The presence of prominent vendors like Broadcom, NVidia, and Qualcomm in this region will lead to the strong growth of this market in the Americas during the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global Foundry Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Foundry Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Taiwan Semiconductor,
Global Foundries,
United Microelectronics,
Semiconductor Manufacturing International
Samsung Semiconductor
TowerJazz Semiconductor
Vanguard International Semiconductor
Powerchip Technology
Shanghai Huahong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing
Dongbu HiTek
MagnaChip Semiconductor
WIN Semiconductors
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
8 inches
12 inches
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Communication
Consumer Electronics
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Foundry Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Foundry Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
