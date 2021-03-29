Foundry Service Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Taiwan Semiconductor, Global Foundries, United Microelectronics, Samsung and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Foundry Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Foundry, a business model of the semiconductor industry, specializes in semiconductor wafer manufacturing, and is commissioned by other IC design companies instead of their own designs. The Americas accounted for the major market share due to the increasing production of foundry services in the region. The presence of prominent vendors like Broadcom, NVidia, and Qualcomm in this region will lead to the strong growth of this market in the Americas during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Foundry Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Foundry Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Taiwan Semiconductor,

Global Foundries,

United Microelectronics,

Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Samsung Semiconductor

TowerJazz Semiconductor

Vanguard International Semiconductor

Powerchip Technology

Shanghai Huahong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing

Dongbu HiTek

MagnaChip Semiconductor

WIN Semiconductors

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

8 inches

12 inches

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Foundry Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Foundry Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



