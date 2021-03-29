Furnace Carbon Black Global Market Top Key Players – Cabot Corporation, Thai Carbon Black Public, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Jiangxi Black Cat, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation and Forecast to 2025

Global Furnace Carbon Black market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Furnace Carbon Black.

This report researches the worldwide Furnace Carbon Black market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Furnace Carbon Black breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Furnace Carbon Black capacity, production, value, price and market share of Furnace Carbon Black in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cabot Corporation

Thai Carbon Black Public

Orion Engineered Carbons SA

Jiangxi Black Cat

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

Tokai Carbon

Sid Richardson Carbon

Omsk Carbon Group

Furnace Carbon Black Breakdown Data by Type

Standard Grade

Specialty Grade

Furnace Carbon Black Breakdown Data by Application

Tire Industry

Rubber Goods Industry

Plastics Industry

Other

Furnace Carbon Black Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Furnace Carbon Black Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

