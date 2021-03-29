Global Awnings Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Awnings Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 126 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

An awning or overhang is a secondary covering attached to the exterior wall of a building. It is typically composed of canvas woven of acrylic, cotton or polyester yarn, or vinyl laminated to polyester fabric that is stretched tightly over a light structure of aluminium, iron or steel, possibly coot or transparent material (used to cover solar thermal panels in the summer, but that must allow as much light as possible in the winter). The configuration of this structure is something of a truss, space frame or planar frame. Awnings are also often constructed of aluminium understucture with aluminium sheeting. These aluminium awnings are often used when a fabric awning is not a practical application where snow load as well as wind loads may be a factor.

North America is a major market and will show high growth on account of high use in residential sector. In addition, the region is expected to witness substantial growth on account of rising textile industry mainly in the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness immense industry potential owing to growth in the construction industry, particularly in China, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Moreover, presence of numerous coated fabric manufacturing plants in the region is expected to spur market growth.

The global Awnings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Awnings market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Awnings in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Awnings in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Awnings market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Awnings market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

SunSetter Products

Kampa

SUNAIR Awnings

Advanced Design Awning and Sign

Awning Company of America

Carroll Awning

NuImage Awnings

KE Durasol

Eide Industries

Aristocrat

Rollup Awnings

Sunesta Retractable Awnings

Awntech

Reed Awning

Solarus USA

Thompson Awning Company

Craft-Bilt Awnings

Market size by Product

Fixed Awnings

Slide Out Awnings

Roller Awnings

Retractable Awnings

Patio Awnings

Market size by End User

Commercial

Residential

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Awnings market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Awnings companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Awnings submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Awnings are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Awnings market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

