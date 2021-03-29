Global Bioplastic Packaging Market 2019 Industry Survey, Size, Share, Major Players, Product Analysis, Revenue, Statistics and Growth Opportunities to 2025

Bioplastics are plastics in which all carbon is derived from renewable feedstocks. They may or may not be biodegradable. Biobased plastics contain both renewable and fossil-fuel-based carbon. The percentage of biobased ingredients and the conditions under which the biobased product may biodegrade, if at all, vary widely. Products on the market are made from a variety of natural feedstocks including corn, potatoes, rice, tapioca, palm fiber, wood cellulose, wheat fiber and bagasse. Products are available for a wide range of applications such as cups, bottles, cutlery, plates, bags, bedding, furnishings, carpets, film, textiles and packaging materials.

Bioplastic packaging materials are derived from bio-based resins such as poly lactic acid (PLA), bio-PET, bio-PP, PHA. Aforementioned resins provide properties such as tensile strength and enhanced impact resistance which increase their application in food & beverages, kitchen utensils and electronics industries over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be one of the largest markets for bioplastic packaging over the forecast period on account of stringent regulations against consumption of non-recyclable plastics along with gaining popularity of sustainable packaging in manufacturing industry. Supportive government policies in Europe that includes Europe 2020 strategy which supports bio-economy encourage public authorities to give preference towards procurement of bio based products and allowing member states to reduce taxes for bio based products.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bioplastic Packaging capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bioplastic Packaging in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Arkema

Dupont

NatureWorks

Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group

Novamont

Metabolix

Reverdia

Solvay

Bioamber

Corbion

Study Objectives:

To analyze and research the global Bioplastic Packaging capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bioplastic Packaging manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bioplastic Packaging market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Market Segments:

Bioplastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Bio-PET

Bio-PP

PHA

Bioplastic Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverages

Kitchen Utensils

Electronics Industries

Other Industry

Bioplastic Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

