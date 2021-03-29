Global Bulletproof Vest Consumption Market 2019 – Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers & Growth Opportunities

“Analytical Research Cognizance” shared Latest Report with Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Bulletproof Vest Market” Forecast to 2024

The market for bulletproof vests is expected to register a CAGR of over 4%, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented, with many players supplying to their local law enforcement agencies or to the militaries of their respective countries. Elmon SA, KDH Defense Systems Inc., DuPont, Honeywell International Inc., and US Armor are some of the prominent players in the market. Companies, like Honeywell, supply raw materials to other bulletproof vest manufacturers, like KDH Defense Systems Inc., which supply their own branded vests to the customers.

Get Sample for Global Bulletproof Vest Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381283

Growing military expenditure in almost every region around the world is expected to be the prime growth driver for the market.

Additionally, the rise in terrorism and hostile activities around the world is forcing the countries to focus more on the protection of their dismounted infantry. This factor is prominent, particularly, in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, where the instances of terrorist attacks on military and law enforcement agencies are increasing.

The heavy weight of the bulletproof vests is making it difficult for military personnel to wear and move freely on the battlefield. Technological integration and the use of composite materials may be helpful in this regard, making the vests light and increasing the mobility.

Scope of the Report

The report includes bulletproof vests for the military and for civilian purposes (which includes law enforcement agencies).

Key Market Trends

The Military Segment Projected to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

Currently, the military segment has the highest market share compared to the civilian segment, due to growing military expenditure, which is helping the militaries to invest in new body armor technologies and procure body armor to their infantry on a large scale. The increasing number of terrorist attacks and growing geopolitical issues are increasing the frequency of military operations, necessitating the demand for bulletproof vests for the military. Thus, the growth of the military segment is projected to increase during the forecast period.

Access Complete Global Bulletproof Vest Industry Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/bulletproof-vest-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

North America Expected to Be the Largest Market during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America holds a major share in the bulletproof vest market. The United States continues to be the largest market for bulletproof vest products, and it may accelerate at a moderate pace, as the market is slowly becoming saturated in the country. In Asia-Pacific, the local security budget is growing at a rapid pace, especially in countries, like India, where law enforcement and even armed forces are under-equipped with bulletproof vests. The increase in the defense and homeland security budget is expected to boost the procurement on bulletproof vests in the region.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase this Market Research Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381283

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Soft Vest

5.1.2 Hard Vest

5.2 Purpose

5.2.1 Military

5.2.2 Civilian

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Elmon SA

6.4.2 KDH Defense Systems Inc.

6.4.3 DuPont

6.4.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.5 US Armor

Chapter Seven: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Our Trending Report:

Global Digital Price Tags Market Growth 2019-2024 https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=107699

Global Game Live Streaming Platform Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024 https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=101537

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/