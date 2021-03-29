Global Castor Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis And Forecast By 2024

Latest niche market research study on Global “Castor Market” Report to 2024: Market data and insights on Global Castor industry provided at Arcognizance.com

Castor bean is the fruits of castor plants, the main use of them are producing castor oil which generally contains between 40% and 60% oil. At present India, China and Brazil are the main plant castor bean regions, especially India is the largest plant regions and production share of India is 70.02% in 2014.

Castor oil downstream is wide; the major fields are food industry, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics and industry, etc. In recent years, food industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for food industry is expected to drive the demand for the castor market. China, India and South America are the main production regions for castor oil. China market is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from India are the major leaders in the international market of castor. Manufacturers from China also occupy high market share. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

According to this study, over the next five years the Castor market will register a 1.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1190 million by 2024, from US$ 1060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Castor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Castor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Castor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Commercial Castor Oil

Refined Castor Oil

Pale Pressed Refined Castor Oil

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food Industry

Industrial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent (GRSL)

NK Proteins

Kisan Agro

Girnar Industries

Kanak Castor Products

BOM

Shivam Agro

Adya Oils & Chemicals (AOCL)

Shivam Castor Products (SCPL)

Thai Castor Oil (TCO Group)

Itoh Oil Chemicals

Azevedo Industria

Hokoku Corporation

Tongliao Weiyu

Tianxing Group

Yellow River Oil

Guohua Oil

Qianjin Oil

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

