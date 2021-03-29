Global Commercial Seed Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Commercial Seed Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 119 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

The global commercial seed market is broadly classified into conventional crops and biotechnology/GM crops, which are then further segmented into various crop types. Conventional crop seeds like cereal, grains, and oilseeds account for 55% of the market, while the market growth would be higher in the case of GM crops at a CAGR of 10%. Major GM crops identified here are soybean, corn, cotton, and canola. Soybean is the largest cultivated GM crop while the growth prospect of GM maize is high.

Accounting for around 33% share, North America is the largest regional market for commercial seed production globally. Owing to a high degree of regulatory interventions, the growth of European commercial seed market would remain moderate. The Asia-Pacific and South American regions would grow at comparatively higher pace with the positive growth prospects from countries like China, India, and Brazil.

Global Commercial Seed market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Commercial Seed.

This report researches the worldwide Commercial Seed market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Commercial Seed breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Monsanto

Syngenta

DowDuPont

Bayer Crop Science

Groupe Limagrain

KWS Saat

Land O’Lakes

Takii

Sakata Seed

DLF-Trifolium A/S

Vilmorin

Commercial Seed Breakdown Data by Type

Conventional Seeds

Biotechnology Seeds

Commercial Seed Breakdown Data by Application

Retail

Wholesale

Commercial Seed Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Commercial Seed Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Commercial Seed capacity , production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key Commercial Seed manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Commercial Seed are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Commercial Seed market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

