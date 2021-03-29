Global Corn Oil Market Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com “Corn Oil Market” Report provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

Corn oil (maize oil) is oil extracted from the germ of corn (maize). Its main use is in cooking, where its high smoke point makes refined corn oil a valuable frying oil. It is also a key ingredient in some margarines. Usually, corn oil is produced as a co-product of corn starch. Consequently, corn oil is generally less expensive than most other types of vegetable oils.

Regionally, the production areas of corn oil are mostly corn production areas. The global major corn production zones: USA, China, Brazil, and EU, are also the major production areas of corn oil. USA is the biggest production base of corn and corn oil, followed by China and EU. Large amount of corn oil is produced as co-product of corn starch and ethanol. Also, large amount of corn oil is exported from USA to the Middle East, where is one of the major corn oil consumption regions. Leading players in USA is ACH, the brand of which Mazola, also takes a leading share in Middle East market.

The major raw material of corn oil is corn germ, which is extracted from corn grain. The price of coin oil fluctuates with the market demand instead of corn germ price. As the capacity of corn oil grows rapidly in recent years, the price of corn oil has also been trending down generally, except a little lift in 2015. It is estimated that the price of corn oil would still going down slightly in the coming years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Corn Oil market will register a 0.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7180 million by 2024, from US$ 6820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Corn Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Corn Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Corn Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Bulk Product

Bottled Product

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Salad or Cooking Oils

Margarine

Baking or Frying Fats

Inedible Products

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ACH

ConAgra Foods

Elburg Global

ADVOC

Savola Group

Cairo Oil and Soap

Federated Group

TRIÂNGULO ALIMENTOS

SAPORITO FOODS

J.M. Smucker

FELDA

NutriAsia

Lam Soon

N.K. Proteins

CHS

ADM

Sunora Foods

Henry Lamotte

Yonca Gida

Cargill

Taj Agro International

Xiwang Group

Shandong Sanxing Group

COFCO Group

Yingma

Changsheng Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Corn Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Corn Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Corn Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Corn Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Corn Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Corn Oil by Players

Chapter Four: Corn Oil by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Corn Oil Market Forecast

