Global Frozen Food Packaging Market Research Report 2019 Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Frozen Food Packaging Market 2019
Description:
Based on product type, frozen food packaging can be divided into two categories: flexible packaging and rigid packaging.
Flexible packaging type accounts for major shares in the seafood delivery packaging market due to the wide variety of different packaging materials used. Easy-to-cook flexible packaging options are available with adaptable steam-valve that enables the customers to steam and prepare chilled food. Packaging manufacturers are using eco-friendly packaging materials to prepare pouches that can directly cook frozen food in microwave.
The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the frozen seafood packaging market owing to increasing consumption of seafood and improvement in available packaging options. Residents consumed fish extensively and due to the rising exports of seafood, the demand for frozen packaging products increased. Plastic flexible bags and trays with overwraps are extensively used for transporting frozen seafood.
Global Frozen Food Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Frozen Food Packaging.
This report researches the worldwide Frozen Food Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Frozen Food Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Amcor
Bemis
Crown Holdings
Genpak
Sealed air
Ardagh Group
Berry Group
DuPont
DS Smith
LINPAC
Mondi Group
Frozen Food Packaging Breakdown Data by Type
Flexible Packaging
Rigid Packaging
Frozen Food Packaging Breakdown Data by Application
Fruits and Vegetables
Meat and Poultry
Fish and Seafood
Other
Frozen Food Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Frozen Food Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
