Global Jellies and Gummies Market Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Dynamics, Strategic Analysis And Challenges By 2024
Jellies and Gummies are candies that have a hard sugar shell with a soft center.
There is a clear distinction between a gummy and jelly candy. Gummy candy, as the name suggests, has a gummy texture. Not quite like chewing rubber bands or calamari, but certainly more elastic than any other soft candy. Since gelatin is the only material that gives that texture, by definition, gummies are made with gelatin.
Jelly candies are solidified using carbohydrates, not proteins. So, a jelly bean center is usually made with corn starch. Other jelling ingredients are pectin, tapioca, and potato or arrowroot starch.
The companies are caring more about their marketing channel, such as using both online and offline channel to prompt their products. What’s more, they are building the steady relationship with the distributors and meanwhile, searching for new channels, especially to the emerging market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Jellies and Gummies market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2790 million by 2024, from US$ 2240 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Jellies and Gummies business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Jellies and Gummies market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Jellies and Gummies value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Traditional Jellies and Gummies
Functional Jellies and Gummies
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Consumer Aged Under 14
Consumer Aged 15 to 31
Consumer Aged 31 and older
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Haribo
MEDERER
Albanese
Giant Gummy Bears
Perfetti Van Melle
Arcor
Hershey
Yupi
Goody Good Stuff
Jelly Belly
HSU FU CHI
Guanshengyuan
Yake
Wowo Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Jellies and Gummies consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Jellies and Gummies market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Jellies and Gummies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Jellies and Gummies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Jellies and Gummies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Jellies and Gummies by Players
Chapter Four: Jellies and Gummies by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Jellies and Gummies Market Forecast
