Global Mobile Mapping Market Analysis, Technologies, and Market Share & Industry Forecast To 2024
Latest Research Report on “Mobile Mapping Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis
Scope of the Report:
The global Mobile Mapping market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Mapping.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Mobile Mapping market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Mapping market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Apple Inc.
Google Inc.
Qualcomm Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Tomtom NV
OSI Geospatial Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Garmin International
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Leica Geosystems Inc.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Location based Services
Indoor Mapping
3D Mapping
Support Services
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
BFSI
Telecommunications
Energy and Utility
Oil and Gas
Healthcare
Government
Travel and Hospitality
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Mobile Mapping Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Mobile Mapping Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Mobile Mapping Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Mobile Mapping Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Mapping Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mobile Mapping Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Mobile Mapping Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mobile Mapping by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Mapping Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Mobile Mapping Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Mobile Mapping Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
