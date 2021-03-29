Global Mulch Films Market Sizing and Forecasts to 2024

Reportocean.com “Global Mulch Films Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Mulch Films Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global mulch films market is expected to grow from USD 3,161.69 million 2017 to USD 4,881.68 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.40%.

“Rising concerns for loss of arable land and growing populationis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of mulch films market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are rising concerns for loss of arable land and growing population, effective utilisation of solar energy and water in the crop cultivation, increasing government awareness programs, increasing adoption of mulching technology in agriculture, and controlled agriculture: mulch films in greenhouses. However, some factors such as lack of awareness among farmers, high installation cost, and plastic causing adverse effect on the environment may hinder the market growth. The global mulch films market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as strong progress in new and emerging markets, innovation: biodegradable mulch films, and advance farming techniques in the asia pacific countries. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and high crop production cost using biodegradable mulch films. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global mulch films market market.

On the basis of element, the global mulch films market is studied across Ethylene-vinyl Acetate, High Density Polyethylene, Linear Low Density Polyethylene, Low Density Polyethylene, Polyhydroxyalkanoate, and Polylactic Acid.

On the basis of type, the global mulch films market is studied across Black, Color, and Transparent.

On the basis of application, the global mulch films market is studied across Agricultural Farms and Horticulture.

On the basis of geography, the global mulch films market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“AEP Industries Inc.: The potential growing player for the global mulch films market”

The key players profiled in the global mulch films market are AEP Industries Inc., Ab Rani Plast Oy, Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd, Armando Alvarez, BASF SE, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., British Polythene Industries PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Novamont S.p.A., Plastika Kritis S.A., RKW Group, The DOW Chemical Company, Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd., and Trioplast Industrier AB.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global mulch films market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global mulch films market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global mulch films market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global mulch films market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global mulch films market.

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

