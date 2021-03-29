Global Nut Ingredients Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis And Forecast By 2024

Latest niche market research study on Global “Nut Ingredients Market” Report to 2024: Market data and insights on Global Nut Ingredients industry provided at Arcognizance.com

Nut ingredients are widely used in the food industry to enhance the taste and value to the foods such as confectioneries, dairy, bakery, snacks & bars, desserts, cereals, beverages, and others.

Rising consumer demand for health-based foods and innovative food products are driving the market for nut ingredients. Various associations & organizations held by the government to encourage the consumption of nut products along with the technological advancements have encouraged the nut ingredient manufacturers to adopt the business.

Nut ingredients analyzed in the report includes main types of nuts such as peanuts, almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, cashews and others like artificial nuts, beechnuts, chestnuts, and chinquapin nuts. Application market is segmented into Confectioneries, Dairy products, Bakery products, Snacks & Bars, Desserts, Cereals, Beverages and Others (salads & sauces).

At present, Germany, France and UK is leading the Europe Nut Ingredients market, however, other regions like Italy is seeing a rising trend.

Based on nut ingredient types, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Walnuts and Cashews takes up about 85% of total Europe sales, with Almonds market share 32.57%, Cashews 18.98%, Walnuts 19.20% and Hazelnuts 14.62%, in 2015.

Based on downstream market, Confectioneries, Dairy products, Bakery products, Snacks & Bars are leading the market, taking up to 66.53% of total Europe market share. Confectioneries and Snacks & Bars are two large segments in the end-use market, with both market share around 25%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Nut Ingredients market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Nut Ingredients business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nut Ingredients market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Nut Ingredients value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Almonds

Cashews

Hazelnuts

Walnuts

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Confectioneries

Dairy products

Bakery Products

Snacks & Bars

Others (salads & sauces, desserts and etc.)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ADM

Olam

Kanegrade

Bredabest

Barry Callebaut Schweiz

Intersnack

Borges

CG Hacking & Sons

Besanaworld

Voicevale

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Nut Ingredients consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Nut Ingredients market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nut Ingredients manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nut Ingredients with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Nut Ingredients submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

