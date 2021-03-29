Global silicon tapes Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2023

Silicon tapes are the non-tacky, self-amalgamating type tape. Basically it is produced from the cured silicon rubber which provides extended life and durability in its end use as a shielding tape. Further, silicone tapes are also known as self-vulcanizing, or silicone gel tapes. When silicon tape wrapped the around the pipes, electrical wire hoses and others it forms a waterproof, rubber, electrically insulated coating. It also resists the heat, moisture, sunlight, acid and other solvent. It has as wide application such as wire harnessing, vibration reduction, plumbing repairs, grip applications to tools, damaged wiring repairs, emergency repairs, wrapping purposes seal, electrical connections in various sector.

Market Size & Forecast

Global silicon tapes market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR in upcoming years. Factors such as weather, heat, sunlight, acid and other solvent resistance are anticipated to be dynamic factor for the rapid growth of the silicon tapes market over the forecast period. Recently growing demand of the silicon tape in chemical industry for the gas leakage, transmission and others application is expected to positively impact the growth of the silicon tape market across the globe. Further, it also has major application in healthcare, used for to minimizing the skin damage.

In the regional market North America accounted for the highest percentage of market share in the regional platform and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Silicon tapes are used for electrical insulation, gas leakage, waterproofing, vibration reduction, wrapping purposes and others. The growing demand of the silicon tapes in chemical industry is predicted to trigger the growth of the silicon tapes market in near future. Further, Europe is expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of the silicon tapes market. The market is mainly expanding on the back of the growth and expansion of chemical & petroleum industries in this region. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at a significant pace in the upcoming period.Based on type, silicon tape is segmented into automotive, electrical, packaging, textile and others out of which packaging is accounted for the largest market share in overall silicon tapes market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global silicon tapes market into the following segments:

By Type

Automotive

Electrical

Packaging

Textile

Others

By Application

Sector identification

Vibration reduction

Plumbing repairs

Wire harnessing

Cable management

Medical use

Leakage

Corrosion prevention

Weatherproofing

Others

By Region

Global silicon tapes market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Demand of the silicon tape across the world has been at the rapid pace as the number of uses rising in the electrical and medical field as well. Silicon medical tapes help in abating the amount of skin damage caused by tape removal and dressing removal. Moreover, rising demand of the silicon tape in the chemical industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the silicon tape market. It uses for the gas leakage, electrical insulation, corrosion preventing weatherproofing, transmission and storage stages and others. With rising development of the chemical industries in the developed countries is expected to propel the growth of the silicon tapes market in the upcoming years. Further, it is also used for wrapping purpose and sector identification in many fields. Due to good resistive properties it finds several applications in others sectors. Research activities in enhancing the properties of silicon tape to make more resistive at extreme condition is expected to positively impact the growth of the market. These market activities are believed to open a gateway of opportunities for the companies entering into the business of silicon tape market.

However, volatility of the raw material is believed to dampen the growth of the silicon tape market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Permatex

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Harbor Products, Inc

Tekra

Engineering Adhesives & Lubricants (Aust) Pty Ltd

3M Company

Scapa Group PLC

Permoseal

Midsun Specialty Products

Cardinal Health

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The silicon tape market is segmented as follows:

By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

