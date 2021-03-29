Global Smart Transportation Market by End Users/Application and Industry Research Report to 2024
Scope of the Report:
The global Smart Transportation market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Transportation.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Smart Transportation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Transportation market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Accenture
Alstom
Cisco System
Cubic
General Electric
Indra Sistema
IBM
Kapsch
LG CNS
Xerox
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Ticketing Management System
Parking Management System
Integrated Supervision System
Traffic Management System
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Ticketing Management System
Parking Management System
Integrated Supervision System
Traffic Management System
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Smart Transportation Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Smart Transportation Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Smart Transportation Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Smart Transportation Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Smart Transportation Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Smart Transportation Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Transportation by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Smart Transportation Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Transportation Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Transportation Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
